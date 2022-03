One adult was killed and two others injured in a fire that broke out in Fitchburg on Friday, according to authorities. Fitchburg firefighters responded to the fire at the triple-decker building on Hartford Street shortly after 7:20 a.m. There, they found heavy smoke and flames and rescued one person from the second floor. That person was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries, according to a statement from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

