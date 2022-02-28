No. 21 Iowa shares Big Ten title with win over Michigan.

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano put on championship hats, cut down the nets and danced around with their teammates at midcourt. Again. Only this Sunday, No. 12 Iowa celebrated with confetti fluttering in the air. It was well worth it. Czinano scored 30 points and grabbed 10...
INDIANAPOLIS – A little patience paid off Saturday for Caitlin Clark and sent the Iowa women’s basketball team to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the third time in four seasons. Clark warmed from the field in the second half and finished with 41 points to lead...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeyes are Big Ten Champions. The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes outlasted Indiana, the No. 5 seed, 74-67 Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, giving Iowa its third Big Ten Tournament Title in school history. They also won in 2001 and 2019. This content is imported from Twitter....
Roland-Story had no answers for West Lyon in the second half of its Class 3A quarterfinal matchup at the girls state basketball tournament Feb. 28.
The Norse, seeded sixth, were held to three points over the final two quarters in a 38-23 loss to the Wildcats at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
...
The final day of regular season action in the Big Ten was a dramatic one from early afternoon to the evening as Nebraska stunned No. 10 Wisconsin earlier in the day before No. 20 Illinois held off No. 24 Iowa later making the Badgers and Illini co-champions on a day that was expected to be a coronation for Wisconsin on its home court.
The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After No. 20 Illinois knocked off No. 24 Iowa on Sunday night, there will be more than one Big Ten champion this regular season. Entering the day, all No. 10 Wisconsin had to do was beat Nebraska. After a one-point loss that saw Johnny Davis exit with an injury, the Badgers still had a path to the top all by themselves.
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark chucked the ball into the air in the final seconds of the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The game ball descended as the buzzer sounded, cementing second-seeded Iowa’s 74-67 victory over fifth-seeded Indiana for the tournament title at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points, Stark County native Taylor Mikesell added 18 points with four 3-pointers and No. 13 Ohio State closed on a 10-0 run to beat Michigan State 74-58 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Top-seeded Ohio State (23-5) advances...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
