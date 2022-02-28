No. 21 Iowa shares Big Ten title with win over Michigan.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After No. 20 Illinois knocked off No. 24 Iowa on Sunday night, there will be more than one Big Ten champion this regular season. Entering the day, all No. 10 Wisconsin had to do was beat Nebraska. After a one-point loss that saw Johnny Davis exit with an injury, the Badgers still had a path to the top all by themselves.

