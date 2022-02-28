ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 21 Iowa shares Big Ten title with win over Michigan.

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP - Associated Press
 7 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa guard Caitlin Clark...

No. 12 Iowa beats No. 14 Indiana for Big Ten title, NCAA bid

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano put on championship hats, cut down the nets and danced around with their teammates at midcourt. Again. Only this Sunday, No. 12 Iowa celebrated with confetti fluttering in the air. It was well worth it. Czinano scored 30 points and grabbed 10...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clark scores 41 to send Iowa women to Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS – A little patience paid off Saturday for Caitlin Clark and sent the Iowa women’s basketball team to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the third time in four seasons. Clark warmed from the field in the second half and finished with 41 points to lead...
College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Champs! Iowa women win Big Ten Tournament Title

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeyes are Big Ten Champions. The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes outlasted Indiana, the No. 5 seed, 74-67 Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, giving Iowa its third Big Ten Tournament Title in school history. They also won in 2001 and 2019. This content is imported from Twitter....
Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Illini knock off Iowa; Wisconsin to share Big Ten title with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After No. 20 Illinois knocked off No. 24 Iowa on Sunday night, there will be more than one Big Ten champion this regular season. Entering the day, all No. 10 Wisconsin had to do was beat Nebraska. After a one-point loss that saw Johnny Davis exit with an injury, the Badgers still had a path to the top all by themselves.
