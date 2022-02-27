ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

With District 3 playoffs in full swing, plenty of L-L League girls basketball news, notables, facts, stats

By JEFF REINHART
Lancaster Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd then — after the first full week of the District 3 playoffs — there were nine. Nine local girls basketball teams are still dancing in the district playoffs, and seven of those squads have locked up spots in PIAA brackets. Three of those teams earned slots in district championship games,...

Related
The Morning Call

Regional wrestling: Top 10 Class 3A wrestlers to watch from Districts 2, 12

There are 52 PIAA berths up for grabs at this weekend’s Class 3A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament at Liberty’s Memorial Gym. Most will go to the District 11 powerhouse, but not all. Who are the best bets from Districts 2 and 12 to leave Bethlehem with a ticket for Hershey? Here’s a look at 10 who could leave with the highest finishes. Top 10 from Districts 2-12 Class 3A (in alphabetical ...
COMBAT SPORTS
Lancaster Online

Here are the six L-L League school districts with girls wrestling teams

The Lancaster-Lebanon League sponsors 14 sports for boys and 13 for girls, with two coed sports (rifle and bowling). Considering the first girls wrestling team in the state was established in Lancaster, could the L-L be the cutting edge in having a league championship event before it garners PIAA standing? The answer to that is a resounding no.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

District 3 6A girls basketball: Will undefeated Cedar Cliff make it three straight vs. Central Dauphin?

THE RAMS (18-4) Despite those 18 victories, the Rams have endured their share of frustration this season. The Colts are responsible for two such occasions, a 32-28 victory over CD to close the regular season on Feb. 10 and 37-34 finish just five days later in the Mid-Penn Conference tournament. Both times, the Colts were more attentive with each fourth quarter possession and typically first to any loose balls or deep rebounds. The Rams didn’t collect a single bucket in transition and center Caroline Shiery drew as many as three collapsing defenders inside the paint. Only versatile forward Amelia Green reached double figures. Later, it was more clutch shooting by the Colts that sacked the Rams for the second time. While Shiery’s physical play is paramount to CD’s success, the Rams have been wildly inconsistent in attacking the rim or knocking down shots from the perimeter. The silver lining has been defense. The Rams, despite connecting on just 1-for-17 3-point attempts Thursday, limited a very sound Central York team to 31 total points.
DAUPHIN, PA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

First district 6 titles are handed out as the tournaments rolled on Monday

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. District 5 UpdateDistrict 9 Update *Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted BOYS BASKETBALL— […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Online

Underdog Warwick boys top Central Dauphin, advance to District 3 title game for first time in 38 years

HARRISBURG — The Warwick boys basketball team kept its Cinderella postseason run going in Tuesday's District Three Class 6A semifinals. The No. 7-seed Warriors got key moments at varying spots from all five starters and their sixth man, shot red hot from the perimeter to build a double-digit lead by halftime, committed just six turnovers and and fought off No. 3 Central Dauphin for a 74-57 victory.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Online

Mechanicsburg girls stymie Manheim Central in District 3 Class 5A semifinal clash

MECHANICSBURG —Mechanicsburg dominated the offensive glass and was far more reliable at the free throw line than Manheim Central. For those reasons, the Wildcats will play for a district championship and the Barons have to settle for a third-place game as the top seeds held off Central 45-40 Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 5A girls basketball playoff semifinal.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Lancaster Online

Conestoga Valley board OKs school funding for junior high girls volleyball

When: School board meeting, Feb. 22. What happened: The board voted 6-3 to approve a junior high girls volleyball program as a PIAA school-sanctioned sport. Board members Philip Benigno, Dianna Capka and Idette Groff voted no. Background: At the Feb. 14 meeting, Athletic Director Dina Henry presented the 2022-23 athletic...
CONESTOGA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Moorefield-Brown’s big plays down stretch help Fox Chapel boys defeat Central Catholic

After Central Catholic dominated the boards for much of the night, Fox Chapel sophomore Jeff Moorefield-Brown came up with two big rebounds of his own. The two plays in the final minute of the game turned into big baskets for the Foxes as they pulled out a 37-32 victory over Central Catholic in a WPIAL Class 6A semifinal Tuesday night before a huge crowd at Peters Township’s AHN Arena.
FOX CHAPEL, PA

