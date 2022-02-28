ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Stuns In Black Velvet Oscar de la Renta Gown & Diamond Jewels At SAG Awards

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez made quite the appearance at her first-ever SAG Awards when she looked stunning in a black velvet gown.

Selena Gomez, 29, looked absolutely gorgeous at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27. Selena, who stars in the hit show, Only Murders in the Building, looked fabulous when she wore a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with massive ruffled sleeves.

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous at the 2022 SAG Awards in this scoop-neckline black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with ruffled shoulders & she accessorized with Bulgari diamond jewels. (Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

Selena’s long-sleeve dress featured a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a sheer cutout under her chest. The bottom half of the dress featured a tight, fitted skirt. She accessorized her look with dazzling Bulgari jewels including a thick diamond choker necklace, large diamond earrings, and a huge green emerald ring surrounded by diamonds.

As for Selena’s glam, she had her dark hair slicked back into a sleek, middle-parted bun with a black bow in the back. She added long lashes, a sultry smokey eye, and a nude matte lip. The best part of her look was the bright green metallic emerald manicure that she wore. It added a fun pop of color to her all-black ensemble.

Even when Selena isn’t dressed to the nines, she still looks gorgeous. Just the other day, Sels braved the chilly NYC winter when she wore a bright white baggy peacoat hit the middle of her calved and was cinched in at her waist with a tie belt. She styled the jacket with a black turtleneck sweater, black leggings, leather gloves, and a pair of Chestnut-colored Ugg Bailey Boots.

Aside from this look, she rocked her UGG Catherina Puffer Jacket in Black/White Marble. She styled the hooded, waterproof jacket with a tan UGG Judith Cardigan and matching UGG Terri Pants in Granite with a pair of black suede UGG Femme Boots.

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
