ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brissett, Pacers hot from long range, beat Celtics 128-107

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT1Sf_0eQqjEoa00

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle knew his team needed to work hard for quality shots.

Oshae Brissett and Buddy Hield made sure they did.

Brissett scored 27 points on a career-high six 3-pointers and Hield finished with 11 of his 21 points during the final eight minutes to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Boston Celtics 128-107 on Sunday.

“It was important for us to play with pace and play randomly and play with an unselfish spirit to get shots,” Carlisle said. “So letting our guys play was a really important thing for our guys tonight.”

The Pacers delivered their best performance since reshaping the roster with three trade-week deals.

They decimated one of the league’s top defenses by making 17 3s, just two short of their season high, to earn their second win in 10 games and their second win over an Eastern Conference foe since Dec. 17.

Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and nine assists for Indiana.

Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points and Jaylen Brown scored 23 as the Celtics' seven-game road winning streak ended. Boston had won five straight in the series and three in a row at Indiana.

But on Sunday, the Celtics couldn't slow down the Pacers' long-range shooters.

“We didn't come out as physical as we wanted to and it allowed them to get in a rhythm and it kind of snowballed on us," Boston coach Ime Udoka said. “Those guys were walking into 3s and a guy like Brissett started making some but they've got good 3-point shooters."

Three of them — Brissett, Chris Duarte and Hield — combined for five straight 3s late in the first half, and when Hield capped the 15-5 run, Indiana led 59-46. Boston never completely recovered.

Indiana led 66-55 at the half and, after extending the lead to 19 early in the third, fended off a charge that got Boston within 83-76 with 3:46 left in the quarter. Indiana then rebuilt a 93-82 lead.

When the Celtics closed within 99-92 early in fourth, Hield scored five straight and Indiana closed it out from there.

“We got to it them and they were flying around and everyone kind of flowed to it," Haliburton said when asked about Brissett and Hield. “And that kind of set the tone.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Tatum became the third player to score 1,500 points this season. ... Robert Williams had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while Marcus Smart had 13 points and seven assists. ... Payton Pritchard had 14 points off the bench. ... Brown also had eight assists. ... Boston played without center Al Horford.

Pacers: Indiana was 12 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 17 of 33. ... Malcolm Brogdon had 20 points and five assists. ... Jalen Smith finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. ... Isaiah Jackson had 11 points and three blocks while Chris Duarte added 11 points.

IN MEMORIAM

Carlisle offered condolences to the family of former Pacers coach Dick Versace. Bradley University, where Versace won three Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards, announced Saturday that the longtime coach had died. He was 81.

“I didn't know him well, but I knew of his love for the game,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle also said the league's coaches are working with the Houston Rockets organization to hold a celebration-of-life ceremony for Bill Fitch, who died earlier this year.

QUOTABLE

“As professionals you don’t know what’s coming toward you every game or every other play, so you’ve got to adjust and we didn’t,'' Williams said. “They came here to play, honestly."

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Atlanta on Tuesday.

Pacers: Play the first of two straight games at Orlando on Monday.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Al Horford
Person
Oshae Brissett
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bill Fitch
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Rick Carlisle
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

One day remains in the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Only a handful of games will be played on Sunday, the final day of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Major conference tournaments are set to begin next week. It’s the most wonderful time of the year in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis caught on live TV at Celtics game trying to steal someone’s seats

Glen “Big Baby” Davis got caught in 4K during the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets game on Sunday. Near the end of the third quarter, the ABC broadcast panned to Davis, the former Celtics big man, sitting in the crowd. Unfortunately for Davis, fans arrived to kick him out of the seat that he was in right as the camera was on him. Davis appeared to have stolen the seats of the rightful ticket holders in an attempt to get closer to the action. Check out the funny video.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Range#The Indiana Pacers#Eastern Conference
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy Says That Guarding Michael Jordan Was Easier Than Guarding Larry Bird: "Larry Wasn’t Quick, He Couldn’t Jump Really High, But There Were Just Some Sleepless Nights."

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird were two of the most talented players in NBA history. They clashed several times, with Bird dominating Jordan in the playoffs, but always putting up a show for the fans. Besides being incredibly talented with the basketball in their hands, they were fierce trash talkers,...
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

566K+
Followers
140K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy