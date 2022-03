FARGO — When the West Fargo and Fargo Davies girls basketball teams met in the regular season, each side picked up a rather lopsided victory against one another. This time around, the stakes were higher as the Packers and Eagles squared off in the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament semifinals Friday night inside Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex. It was No. 1 seed Davies using stout defense and depth to roll over No. 4 seed West Fargo 83-40 and into its third straight EDC championship game.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO