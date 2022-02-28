ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'To fall and rise': Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga vows to hit back after missing the penalty that handed Liverpool Carabao Cup glory - and being brought on for the shoot-out and failing to save a single spot-kick

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Kepa Arrizabalaga has broken his silence via a post on Twitter following his missed penalty that lost Chelsea the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Spanish goalkeeper was brought on at the end of extra-time for his impressive penalty record - but thing's didn't go to plan as he failed to save any of Liverpool's 11 penalties before missing his own spot-kick.

After immense support from his teammates, manager and fans Kepa has come out and addressed his cameo in a Tweet on Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gd4nn_0eQqixzI00
Kepa Arrizabalaga has posted a message to Chelsea fans following Cup final penalty miss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15S5PB_0eQqixzI00
Kepa was brought on for his impressive penalty record - but didn't save a single Liverpool shot

The Chelsea goalkeeper wrote: 'To fall and rise. Disappointed after big effort during the tournament.

'We keep working. Thanks @chelseafc family for your support.'

Spain stopper Kepa came off the bench in the closing stages of extra time specifically for the shoot-out, but would not have expected to step up to strike from the spot himself.

A stunning set of penalties left both keepers having to shoot at goal, however, and Kepa proved a luckless fall guy when blazing high over the bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ofsku_0eQqixzI00
Kepa stepped up for Chelsea's 11th penalty with none of the previous players missing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKdEs_0eQqixzI00
Kepa skied his penalty over the bar to see Liverpool win 11-10 in the shootout at Wembley 

Kepa's manager Thomas Tuchel was quick to jump to the defence of the goalkeeper - who was subbed on in place of Edouard Mendy just before penalties began.

Tuchel said: 'If you want to blame somebody, blame me; this is not a problem.

'I take the decisions and I don't take them to try to be the hero. Today it took 11 penalties to find the winner. And if you want to blame anyone blame me, there's no problem.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola thinks Manchester City's second-half display against United may be the best his team have EVER played after thrashing rivals 4-1 at the Etihad

The knives were quickly sharpened in the Sky Sports studio, with Manchester United branded 'shameful' for 'giving up' at the Etihad Stadium. Roy Keane and Gary Neville tore into United. 'Throwing in the towel,' said Keane. Neville added: 'Finished like an absolute shower.'. But Pep Guardiola wanted to shift the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Kevin De Bruyne pulled the strings as Manchester City toyed with United, but Victor Lindelof endured a torrid time in the derby and was at fault for both first-half goals

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice as Manchester City restored their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points with a 4-1 derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. De Bruyne put City ahead in the fifth minute, slotting home...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch's methods are already showing despite just four days with Leeds squad after replacing Marcelo Bielsa - the American coach looks like he is going places and could help them avoid relegation

The American accent is rarely taken seriously in English football. Fans just don't seem fond of managers who have spent their life calling the game 'soccer'. And yet they might learn a thing or two from Jesse Marsch, so long as they don't lump him in with Ted Lasso, the fish-out-of-water American coach played by Jason Sudeikis in the comedy series.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Daily Mail

A League Cup Final shocker for Chelsea Women as Emma Hayes' side are stunned by Manchester City's fightback to end the Blues' run of domestic trophy success

Emma Hayes will no doubt be glad to see the back of last week. It has been a turbulent fortnight for everyone at Chelsea and now both teams have lost a League Cup final. For 45 minutes, Hayes was on course for a 12th trophy since taking over the Blues' women's team in 2012. But a second-half fightback from Manchester City ended Chelsea's run of three domestic trophies on the bounce.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Watford boss Roy Hodgson vows to carry on picking players to win matches after fans booed his decision to take off midfielder Imran Louza during the defeat by Arsenal

Roy Hodgson rounded on Watford supporters after his decision to take off popular midfielder Imran Louza was met with dissent. Louza was replaced by Edo Kayembe, early in the second half of a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal, an eighth successive home defeat for the relegation-haunted Hornets in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keepers#Liverpool Carabao Cup#Spanish#Kepa 46
Daily Mail

After seven years of Cheltenham Festival near misses, Alan King heads into this season's meeting in optimistic mood with Edwardstone in his team - and Lizzie Kelly talks to the Wiltshire trainer

Trainer Alan King has had some massive wins on the Flat, including the Group One Prix Du Cadran and Goodwood Cup last season with Trueshan, since his last and 15th Cheltenham Festival triumph with Uxizandre in the 2015 Ryanair Chase. But King heads into this season’s meeting in optimistic mood...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Micah Richards and Gary Neville in HEATED row over Manchester United's manager role after derby defeat, with former City star questioning why Ralf Rangnick was hired and insisting they should have gone for Antonio Conte

Gary Neville and Micah Richards were embroiled in a blazing argument over Ralf Rangnick's role at Manchester United after their derby defeat against Manchester City. United lost 4-1 and were comprehensively outplayed by their bitter rivals at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, with interim boss Rangnick's tactics questioned by Neville himself.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He needed a change of scenery and a different movie - We want to be that movie': Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard hopes Philippe Coutinho will sign for the club permanently after his stunning start to his loan spell

Steven Gerrard believes Philippe Coutinho can help revive Aston Villa’s glorious past if he signs permanently, following a spectacular start to his loan spell. Coutinho has three goals and three assists in seven games since Gerrard brought in his old Liverpool team-mate from Barcelona in January. Now, as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Brian Clough's 44-day Leeds stint was made into a film, while Marcelo Bielsa lasted just THREE DAYS at Lazio... after Daniel Farke left Krasnodar without taking charge of a single match, here are 10 of the most infamously short managerial reigns

Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke resigned as manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar this week without having taken charge of a single match. The German's resignation comes following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which has seen sport turn its back on Russia. Farke's first match was due to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Neville still thinks Man United will make the top four - but insists they have 'GOT to beat Tottenham next week', while Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp say Champions League spot is Arsenal's to lose

Sky Sports pundits have agreed that the race to finish in the top-four is likely to come down to between Arsenal and Manchester United. The Gunners jumped into the final Champions League spot with their 3-2 victory over Watford, as United collapsed in a 4-1 defeat to local rivals Man City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

WOMEN'S SUPER LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Vivianne Miedema hits century milestone in Gunners romp as Man United and Brighton also win

Vivianne Miedema became the first player to reach 100 goal contributions in the Women's Super League as Arsenal beat Birmingham 4-2 to move eight points clear of Chelsea. The Gunners, who have now played three games more than Chelsea, led 2-0 at half-time with Rafaelle Souza getting her first goal for the club before Miedema doubled their lead on the half-hour mark.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Gary Neville questions 'strange' Manchester United formation during clash at derby rivals City - as club legend laments Ralf Rangnick's decision to overlook Marcus Rashford up front meaning visitors start with FIVE forwards missing

Gary Neville has called into question Ralf Rangnick's tactics as Manchester United were thrashed 4-1 by fierce rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The visitors lined up in a 4-2-2-2 formation, with two midfielders in the two forward positions and central strikers Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all missing out for different reasons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: City show no sign of feeling the pressure in the Premier League title race as imperious Kevin De Bruyne helps them turn Manchester derby into a procession for the second time this season

And to think, this is a Manchester City team that were meant to be feeling the heat. Liverpool breathing down their necks as the Premier League title race hits the home straight and all that. Really? If this is City playing under pressure then their rivals have even less chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alex Dombrandt a doubt for England's Six Nations clash against Ireland at Twickenham after testing positive for Covid-19 - but Eddie Jones keeps Harlequins star in squad in the hope that he will recover in time

Alex Dombrandt’s chances of starting for England against Ireland on Saturday have been thrown into doubt after the No 8 tested positive for Covid-19. England coach Eddie Jones last night kept Dombrandt in his 36-man squad for the win-or-bust Six Nations clash. The RFU said Dombrandt is expected to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Manchester United misfit Ravel Morrison looks to write a fairytale story for Wayne Rooney, with Derby just five points off safety after his double against Barnsley

It wasn't meant to be this way. Not really. Ravel Morrison was supposed to be lighting up Champions League nights, not Championship relegation fights, at 29. But given where the former Manchester United starlet has been — in the dock, out of control, sight and mind — perhaps we should be grateful he is here at all. Derby fans certainly will be, after he scored his first English league goal for eight years, then his second of the afternoon, to see off Barnsley in a must-win dogfight on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool’s defensive tigers leave Jurgen Klopp purring as Reds' mean machine put their bodies on line with blocks ‘as good as goals’ in nervy win over West Ham

Just one goal for Liverpool fans to cheer against West Ham but there were four more moments for Jurgen Klopp to celebrate on a hugely important day. Sadio Mane will go into the record books as the man who settled an absorbing contest that was loaded with tension but, for Liverpool’s manager, there were highlights from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate that were every bit as significant.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy