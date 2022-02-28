'To fall and rise': Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga vows to hit back after missing the penalty that handed Liverpool Carabao Cup glory - and being brought on for the shoot-out and failing to save a single spot-kick

Kepa Arrizabalaga has broken his silence via a post on Twitter following his missed penalty that lost Chelsea the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Spanish goalkeeper was brought on at the end of extra-time for his impressive penalty record - but thing's didn't go to plan as he failed to save any of Liverpool's 11 penalties before missing his own spot-kick.

After immense support from his teammates, manager and fans Kepa has come out and addressed his cameo in a Tweet on Sunday night.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has posted a message to Chelsea fans following Cup final penalty miss

Kepa was brought on for his impressive penalty record - but didn't save a single Liverpool shot

The Chelsea goalkeeper wrote: 'To fall and rise. Disappointed after big effort during the tournament.

'We keep working. Thanks @chelseafc family for your support.'

Spain stopper Kepa came off the bench in the closing stages of extra time specifically for the shoot-out, but would not have expected to step up to strike from the spot himself.

A stunning set of penalties left both keepers having to shoot at goal, however, and Kepa proved a luckless fall guy when blazing high over the bar.

Kepa stepped up for Chelsea's 11th penalty with none of the previous players missing

Kepa skied his penalty over the bar to see Liverpool win 11-10 in the shootout at Wembley

Kepa's manager Thomas Tuchel was quick to jump to the defence of the goalkeeper - who was subbed on in place of Edouard Mendy just before penalties began.

Tuchel said: 'If you want to blame somebody, blame me; this is not a problem.

'I take the decisions and I don't take them to try to be the hero. Today it took 11 penalties to find the winner. And if you want to blame anyone blame me, there's no problem.'