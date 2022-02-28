'To fall and rise': Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga vows to hit back after missing the penalty that handed Liverpool Carabao Cup glory - and being brought on for the shoot-out and failing to save a single spot-kick
Kepa Arrizabalaga has broken his silence via a post on Twitter following his missed penalty that lost Chelsea the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.
The Spanish goalkeeper was brought on at the end of extra-time for his impressive penalty record - but thing's didn't go to plan as he failed to save any of Liverpool's 11 penalties before missing his own spot-kick.
After immense support from his teammates, manager and fans Kepa has come out and addressed his cameo in a Tweet on Sunday night.
The Chelsea goalkeeper wrote: 'To fall and rise. Disappointed after big effort during the tournament.
'We keep working. Thanks @chelseafc family for your support.'
Spain stopper Kepa came off the bench in the closing stages of extra time specifically for the shoot-out, but would not have expected to step up to strike from the spot himself.
A stunning set of penalties left both keepers having to shoot at goal, however, and Kepa proved a luckless fall guy when blazing high over the bar.
Kepa's manager Thomas Tuchel was quick to jump to the defence of the goalkeeper - who was subbed on in place of Edouard Mendy just before penalties began.
Tuchel said: 'If you want to blame somebody, blame me; this is not a problem.
'I take the decisions and I don't take them to try to be the hero. Today it took 11 penalties to find the winner. And if you want to blame anyone blame me, there's no problem.'
