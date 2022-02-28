Seasonably Chilly Tonight -Bill Graul

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re saying goodbye to February on a seasonably chilly note. Monday’s temperatures are slightly below our normal high (50°) and low (30°), but the abundant sunshine and relatively light winds will make it tolerable, if not comfortable. We’re looking at a general warming trend over the next week or so. There will be a few weak cold fronts moving through the area that will knock our temperatures down a bit. Each one stunts the climb in temperatures and resets our highs. Wednesday night into Thursday will be our first chance for showers this week, though there is little moisture support for any substantial rainfall. Our next chance for rain after that is Thursday into Friday, when once again the highs will drop behind the passage of a weak cold front. Finally, late showers could move through our area from Saturday into Sunday, but the difference this time will be the direction. This area of low pressure brings with it a flow of warm air. As a result, the highs on Sunday will soar to near 70°.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO