Environment

Seasonably Chilly Tonight -Bill Graul

news8000.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s Forecast Low: 18F / Monday’s Forecast High: 42F…. Seasonably chilly tonight with passing mid and high-level clouds at times. Expect lows ranging from 15-20F for most with fairly light winds. Milder to start the new workweek on Monday, which is also the last day of February....

www.news8000.com

Related
WDSU

Chilly in the morning

Morning lows drop into the 40s to near 50. Clear skies and calm wind in the morning. Mostly sunny skies forecast Friday. Highs climb into the mid 70s to near 80. Wind SE 10 mph. Humidity begins to increase. Not as cool Saturday morning. Lows drop into the 50s to near 60. Highs near 80. Slight rain chance. Lows Sunday in the 60s. Highs low 80s. 20% rain. Breezy. Cold front approaches Sunday with 60% rain and storms. Cold front moves through late. Front stalls offshore. Some lingering rain Tuesday. Low pressure forms along front and gives us rain chances Wednesday too.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Clear, cold tonight; Chilly temps remain through weekend

TODAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures falling through the 20s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs. Overnight skies will clear and lows dip into the upper teens. Winds will diminish overnight, too. >> Local counties issue snow emergencies; What does it mean?. SATURDAY: Mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: Seasonable conditions tonight before it turns warmer Tuesday

Highs around 50 this afternoon are just a bit below normal. Light wind and lots of sun helped remind us that meteorological spring begins Tuesday. And after tonight’s temperatures, we’ll be welcoming it in style. Highs may reach 60 in the city. Surely the pollen count is on its way back up, as well.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Bright, chilly Saturday

Impact weather heading through the evening hours as this snow storm winds down. Light snow will come to an end this evening, but roads or walkways may remain slick due to residual snow. Use caution and go slow. Once the snow tapers off this evening, clearing will follow with cold...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Chilly, scattered showers

Steve Paulson says today will be chilly with scattered showers. There's a winter weather advisory in the Sierra.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Staying Chilly Today

We should be around 30° this time of the year, that won't be the case though for today. Highs are cut in half, with most of the area seeing middle teens this afternoon. Wind chills early on will be sub-zero, with only the single digits for the feel-like temperatures this afternoon. Bundle up & stay warm today! Look for the snow to move in around the mid-day!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Ending The Week Chilly

TGIF everyone! We are wrapping up the week on a chilly note today, with our morning temperatures hovering on either side of 0°, and wind chills approaching -15° at times! Bundle up & stay warm, not just for the morning, but the afternoon will remain cold as well. 30° is our average high for today, with our forecast highs staying around 15°! Stay warm!
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

A cloudy and chilly Friday

The cold front finally moves through SELA this morning bringing scattered rain and dramatically colder air. Another front will move across SELA on Sunday raising our rain chances once again, but most of the rain will be mid to late morning. Friday: Expect a mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy day...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Chilly Start to the New Workweek

We're starting the new workweek off with chilly temperatures and a gusty breeze. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. The gusty breeze will make the temperatures feel colder with wind chills in the teens. Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. A...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Dayton Daily News

Sunny, chilly through weekend

It will be mostly sunny as clouds decrease today and mostly clear overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures will be cold, with highs around 35 degrees and lows around 23 degrees. Sunday will be sunny, breezy and warmer, with a high around 40 degrees. There will...
WILMINGTON, OH
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly tonight with rain returning tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The clouds came back today which kept our highs in the upper 50s. We’ll stay dry tonight, however rain will be returning tomorrow. We’ll stay quiet this evening with cloudy skies. Northeast winds will keep us chilly tonight with overnight lows around the upper 40s for The Grand Strand and mid 40s inland. Temperatures are going to continue to stay throughout the weekend. Tomorrow are highs are expected to reach in the mid 50s.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Seasonably Chilly As We Say Goodbye To February

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re saying goodbye to February on a seasonably chilly note. Monday’s temperatures are slightly below our normal high (50°) and low (30°), but the abundant sunshine and relatively light winds will make it tolerable, if not comfortable. We’re looking at a general warming trend over the next week or so. There will be a few weak cold fronts moving through the area that will knock our temperatures down a bit. Each one stunts the climb in temperatures and resets our highs. Wednesday night into Thursday will be our first chance for showers this week, though there is little moisture support for any substantial rainfall. Our next chance for rain after that is Thursday into Friday, when once again the highs will drop behind the passage of a weak cold front. Finally, late showers could move through our area from Saturday into Sunday, but the difference this time will be the direction. This area of low pressure brings with it a flow of warm air. As a result, the highs on Sunday will soar to near 70°.  
MARYLAND STATE
WISH-TV

Chilly day with a few flurries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to start the morning with clouds around. Temperatures don’t warm much this afternoon with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds! We could see a few stray flurries this afternoon as well but expect to see plenty of dry time. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 20s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

