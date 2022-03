Something is rotten in the state of California. More specifically, in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County known as Montecito, which just so happens to be where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in their $14.7 million home. The issue is not anything metaphorical about the decaying bones of monarchy or modern media corruption. It’s something much more basic: foul-smelling air from what is believed to be a stagnant saltwater marsh at a nearby bird refuge.

