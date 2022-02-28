ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon sparkles with major bling and brightens up her little black dress with a blue sash at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

She's earned her nomination playing a perky host on The Morning Show.

And Reese Witherspoon certainly brightened up the red carpet as she arrived at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Reese, 45, wore some major bling for the event, including a large diamond necklace and matching earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkUAy_0eQqf3lK00
Wow: Reese Witherspoon sparkles with major bling and brightens up her little black dress with a blue sash at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

She also livened up her little black dress for the evening with a big blue sash.

The movie star will be battling it out with her co-star Jennifer Aniston for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

There is no confirmed host for the show, and there hasn't been one since 2020 when Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppwn2_0eQqf3lK00
Smiling: Reese, 45, wore some major bling for the event, including a large diamond necklace and matching earrings

Fran Drescher, the newly-appointed SAG-AFTRA president, said last month: 'After such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards.'

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens named the nominees in a presentation via Instagram Live last month.

Hit TV shows Succession and Ted Lasso lead the nominees and are tied with a total of five nominations each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYOWZ_0eQqf3lK00
Competition: The movie star will be battling it out with her co-star Jennifer Aniston for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGeEe_0eQqf3lK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07haHC_0eQqf3lK00
Million dollar smile: Reese produces a lot of her own shows herself through her company Hello Sunshine 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivRPT_0eQqf3lK00
BTS: The star shared snaps herself getting ready with fans 

Helen Mirren - who has received a total of five SAG Awards from 13 nominations - will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement honor.

'Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent,' Drescher said in a statement.

'Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite Elizabeth II.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErKXN_0eQqf3lK00
Glowing: Reese's co-star Karen Pittman looked phenomenal on the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044224_0eQqf3lK00
Co-stars: The Morning Show's Mark Duplass also arrived for the night (Pictured with Katie Aselton)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbc6Z_0eQqf3lK00
All-stars: Ruairi O'Connor and Julianna Margulies were also repping The Morning Show 

'She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances.'

The accolades are given out by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Founded in 1952, the awards recognize outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.

The Morning Show did not win on the night.

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR66b_0eQqf3lK00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTtBK_0eQqf3lK00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXpDF_0eQqf3lK00

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY1Si_0eQqf3lK00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TeKA_0eQqf3lK00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmgVx_0eQqf3lK00

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYCk4_0eQqf3lK00

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California. Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”. Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”. Female supporting...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Halston
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Oscar Isaac
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

How to Watch the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild honors performances in both television and film. So if you're a huge fan of an actor who hasn't been nominated for an Emmy or Oscar this year, rejoice—there's still hope for your fave later this month. Take Lady Gaga, for example, who may finally get...
MOVIES
KEYT

Screen Actors Guild Awards to offer Oscars preview

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off with a “Hamilton” reunion, feature a lifetime achievement award for Helen Mirren and, maybe, supply a preview of the upcoming Academy Awards. The SAG Awards, taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, begin at 8 p.m. EST Sunday and air on both TNT and TBS. After the Golden Globes in January were a non-event, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be Hollywood’s first major, televised, in-person awards — complete with a teeming red carpet and teary-eyed speeches — this year. The show will open with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs.
SANTA MONICA, CA
POPSUGAR

The $149 Beauty Tool That Gave Reese Witherspoon Her SAG Awards Glow

Reese Witherspoon arrived at the 28th Annual SAG Awards looking as radiant as ever, and, as it turns out, it's in part because of a LED-light skin-care tool. Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan used the SolaWave Microcurrent Red Light Therapy Facial Massage Wand ($149) to prep Witherspoon's skin for the red carpet event before makeup application, resulting in her glowy complexion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Award#Outstanding Performance#Schitt S Creek#Instagram Live#Cia#Russian#Hungarian
ohmymag.co.uk

Deaf actor Troy Kotsur first to win Screen Actors Guild Award

The indie coming-of-age film CODA also won Outstanding Performance by a Cast (or Ensemble) in a Motion Picture. It is up for three awards at next month's Oscars, including best film. After premiering at the 2021SundanceFilmFestival, the film was bought by Apple TV+ for a record $25 million (£18 million)....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy