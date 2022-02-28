ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

12 fire crews respond to residential fire on North Arden Road

By Will Wixey
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifUXn_0eQqf1zs00
Credit: Spokane Valley Fire Department Facebook

SPOKANE, Wash. — 12 fire units from the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to and extinguished a residential structure fire on North Arden Road Sunday.

A neighbor of a home nearby saw smoke and flames coming from the side of a structure and called 911. Crews responded to the fire at 2:30 p.m. and were able to contain the fire to one corner of the building.

Crews searched the home to make sure there was no one inside the residence and found it unoccupied.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reminded residents to be aware of their neighborhood surroundings.

