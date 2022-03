Pokemon Sword and Shield may have a clue about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hidden in plain sight. Last weekend, The Pokemon Company revealed Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a brand new pair of Pokemon games that will introduce players to brand new region modeled after Spain and Portugal. While not much is known about this brand new (and so far unnamed) region, the first trailer showed off several shots of the region along with a look at a live-action room that contained what appeared to be hints about the themes of the new area. One noticeable motif that kept popping up in the trailer were oranges and grapes, with symbols based around both fruits appearing on a wall, as well as real-life oranges and grapes displayed throughout the trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO