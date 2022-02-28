ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

SLO Tigers win third under 8 baseball championship

By Claudia Buccio
 7 days ago
A local youth baseball team is celebrating its success on the field after winning an under eight tournament in Camarillo.

The San Luis Obispo Tigers under eight division beat the SoCal Beast during the President’s Day Winter State Tournament, which took place from Feb. 19 through Feb. 21, 2022.

There are 14 kids under the age of eight in the team.

This is the Tigers' third championship.

“I like the Giants and I like Buster Posey and that's why I like being the catcher, but some people on my team like the Dodgers and the A's and so we all have our own opinions,” said Reed Silva, the SLO Tigers' catcher.

Team member Tyson Esparza, who is praised for his skills as a left-handed pitcher, won a Most Valued Player (MVP) award for his performance at the tournament.

The SLO Tigers will now be heading to a tournament in Arizona.

"I think we're going to win in Arizona I think it's because we have won three tournaments in a row And I feel like I'm pretty confident about that,” added Silva.

The team is looking to fundraise for their trip to Arizona.

They launched a GoFundMe page with the hope of raising $2,500, which the team said would help cover the costs of equipment and uniforms.

They have raised $100 so far. For more information, click here.

The Arizona tournament will be held on March 19, 2022.

