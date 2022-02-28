ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Standing In Solidarity: Hundreds Of Pittsburghers Gather In Support Of Ukraine

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDiGq_0eQqd6L500

By: Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of people took to Liberty Avenue Park in downtown Pittsburgh and rallied support for Ukraine as the invasion by Russian forces continued.

The crowd gathered in unity, holding signs while their Ukrainian flags flapped in the breeze, all to show they stood in solidarity with Ukraine.

Many of the demonstrators expressed fear for friends and family in the now war-torn country.

One woman said she hasn’t slept in days, staying up all night watching the news and waiting for calls from her parents who fled the country. Awaiting that call saying they’re ok.

While others gathered saying their loved ones stayed to defend the country and fight for their people.

“I have friends and family there, everyone lives there and no one left,” said Dr. Valentyna Ivanovo. “No one left, they all stand together with our president. All together united and they all fight.”

Speakers took to the podium, saying a prayer for peace along with the singing of the Ukraine National Anthem.

It was an afternoon of unity, solidarity, and a clear message.

Comments / 0

 

