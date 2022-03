With the Big 12 regular season in the books, the field is set for the 2022 Big 12 Tournament, and FanDuel Sportsbook has listed Baylor as the slight favorite at +230. The tournament is being held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, with first-round action set to begin on Wednesday, March 9. Quarterfinal games are scheduled for March 10, while semifinal matchups will tip-off on March 11. The tournament will conclude with the conference championship matchup on Saturday, March 12, at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO