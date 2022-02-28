ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

When it comes to obesity, the problem isn’t an excess of fat but its loss of function

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qHTF_0eQqcNRE00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes.

In a new study from the University of Pennsylvania, researchers found attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification.

On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look, it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature.

Researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.

The makeup and functioning of this tissue change in response to weight fluctuations and aging. As fat declines in plasticity due to aging and obesity, it loses its ability to respond to bodily cues.

In the current model of this phenomenon, the rapid growth of adipose tissue outpaces its blood supply, depriving the fat cells of oxygen and causing the accumulation of cells that no longer divide.

This leads to insulin resistance, inflammation, and cell death accompanied by the uncontrolled spill of lipids from these cells.

The team says the central role of fat dysfunction in disease and the incredible plasticity of fat tissue supports the promise of modulating fat tissue phenotypes for therapeutic purposes.

If you care about weight loss, please read studies that weight loss may help prevent severe COVID-19, and keto diet could help you lose weight, but also harm your liver health.

For more information about weight loss, please see recent studies about the diet that may boost gut health and weight loss, and results showing these 10 small changes could help prevent weight gain.

The study is published in Cell and was conducted by Claudio J. Villanueva et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Six vitamins that help stop complications in diabetes

You might hear your healthcare team talk about long-term health problems in diabetes: serious ones that build up over time called chronic complications. These health problems can develop gradually and lead to serious damage if they go unchecked and untreated. The major diabetic complications include eye problems (retinopathy), foot problems...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Weight-loss shot may reduce obesity, overweight

Obesity and overweight are widespread globally and increase the risk of many health conditions. A new injectable treatment, semaglutide, has just been recommended for use in the United Kingdom. In a study, those on the treatment lost, on average, almost 15% of their body mass. The injections could help those...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Weight Gain#Cell
Nature.com

Latexin deficiency attenuates adipocyte differentiation and protects mice against obesity and metabolic disorders induced by high-fat diet

Obesity is a risk factor for many chronic diseases, and is associated with increased incidence rate of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and cardiovascular diseases. Adipocyte differentiation play critical role during development of obesity. Latexin (LXN), a mammalian carboxypeptidase inhibitor, plays important role in the proliferation and differentiation of stem cells, and highlights as a differentiation-associated gene that was significantly downregulated in prostate stem cells and whose expression increases through differentiation. However, it is unclear whether LXN is involved in adipocyte differentiation. The aim of this study was to evaluate the role of LXN on adipocyte differentiation, as well as its effects on high fat-induced obesity and metabolic disorders. In this study, we determine the expression of LXN in adipose tissue of lean and fat mice by Western blot, qPCR and immunohistochemistry. We found that LXN in fat tissues was continuous increased during the development of diet-induced obesity. We fed wild-type (WT) and LXNâˆ’/âˆ’mice with high-fat diet (HFD) to study the effects of LXN on obesity and related metabolic functions. We found that mice deficient in LXN showed resistance against high-fat diet (HFD)-induced obesity, glucose tolerance, insulin tolerance and hepatic steatosis. In vitro studies indicated that LXN was highly induced during adipocyte differentiation, and positively regulated adipocyte differentiation and adipogenesis in 3T3-L1 cells and primary preadipocytes. Functional analysis revealed that the expression of LXN was positively regulated by mTOR/RXR/PPARÉ¤ signaling pathway during the differentiation of adipocytes, while LXN deletion decreased the protein level of PPARÉ¤ in adipocyte through enhancing FABP4 mediated ubiquitination, which led to impaired adipocyte differentiation and lipogenesis. Collectively, our data provide evidence that LXN is a key positive regulator of adipocyte differentiation, and therapeutics targeting LXN could be effective in preventing obesity and its associated disorders in clinical settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Obesity may lead to a decline in lung function in premenopausal and postmenopausal women

Obesity has been linked to a wide array of health problems. A new study suggests that abdominal obesity as measured by body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference, may result in a greater risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
FITNESS
Bakersfield Californian

When it comes to your heart, don't wait to get help

When Ebonie Henderson noticed something wasn't right with her body, she thought it was what many people these days might guess: COVID. "I was at work and felt some discomfort sitting at my desk," she recalled. "I thought, 'Did I get COVID and is this what it feels like?'" What...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Knowridge Science Report

What you eat can reprogram your genes

People typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level. This communication between food and genes may affect your...
LONGEVITY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

This natural gas furnace could remove almost all the acidic gas emissions

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel solution to reduce the environmental impact of natural gas-condensing furnaces commonly used in U.S. homes. The team built a prototype furnace that incorporates monolithic acidic gas reduction, or AGR, as the catalyst to minimize acidic gases and condensate acidity, and oxidize carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and methane.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find new drug to protected against cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s

In a new study from National Institute on Aging, researchers found an anti-inflammatory drug, known as 3,6′-dithiopomalidomide (DP), could protect against cognitive decline by reducing brain inflammation. The study results provide new evidence that brain inflammation—which occurs decades before Alzheimer’s symptoms are noticeable—is a keyway to finding potential treatments...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

E-cigarette use linked to increased risk of prediabetes

In a new study, Johns Hopkins, researchers found that e-cigarette use is associated with increased odds of prediabetes. The findings add important evidence about the health effects of e-cigarettes and can help shape public health best practices. According to CDC, traditional cigarette smokers are 30% to 40% more likely than...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Exercise reduces clotting risk in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

In a new study from Penn State, researchers found exercise may help certain patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) reduce their risk of developing blood clots. While diet and physical activity have always been recommended treatments for these patients, the results confirm that exercise has a multitude of benefits, including many that extend outside the liver, and should be included as a routine part of NAFLD treatment.
WORKOUTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy