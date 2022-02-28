ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian Sberbank's European units are failing due to war's impact, ECB says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVVWT_0eQqbhvr00

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Several European subsidiaries of Sberbank Russia, majority owned by the Russian government, are failing or likely to fail due to reputational cost of the war in Ukraine, the European Central Bank, the lenders' supervisor, said on Monday.

Sberbank Europe AG, which had total assets of 13.64 billion euros ($15.3 billion) at the end of last year, along with its Croatian and Slovenian units, suffered a rapid deposit outflow in recent days and is likely to fail to pay its debts or other liabilities, the ECB said.

Europe's Single Resolution Board has enforced a payment moratoria at the three banks and will now assess whether it was in the public interest to save the lenders.

"Sberbank Europe AG and its subsidiaries experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions," the ECB said in a statement.

"This led to a deterioration of its liquidity position," the ECB added. "There are no available measures with a realistic chance of restoring this position at group level and in each of its subsidiaries within the banking union."

Sberbank Europe AG also has subsidiaries outside the Europe's banking union, including in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As these fall outside the ECB's jurisdiction, the bank has contacted local supervisors.

Retail depositors are protected up to 100,000 euros per bank in the European Union.

($1= 0.8940 euros)

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Central Europe#Russian#The European Central Bank#Sberbank Europe Ag#Croatian#Slovenian#Single Resolution Board#The European Union
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

349K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy