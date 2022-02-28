ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 takeaways as Pacers demolish Celtics from 3-point range

By Tom Westerholm
 7 days ago

"It is a missed opportunity."

Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield goes to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Pacers, the Celtics had allowed the fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA over their last 15 — just 9.9 per contest, tied with the 76ers.

The Sixers might take the lead in that category after the Celtics fell 128-107 to the Pacers. The Celtics looked tired and a little listless in their third consecutive road game, which doubled as their second early game in as many days. As a team, they shot 27.9 percent from behind the arc. Jayson Tatum finished 2-for-12. Marcus Smart and Derrick White combined to go 2-for-12 as well.

The Pacers, meanwhile, shot 60 percent from 3-point range in the first half to take a double-digit lead, and they didn’t cool down in the second half. Oshae Brissett (32.1 percent from three this season) hit a career high six (6-for-9), while Tyrese Haliburton finished with four. The Pacers hit 17 overall, just the seventh time this season a team has hit 17 or more 3-pointers.

For 26 days in February, the Celtics were the NBA’s best defensive team (and the best team overall) by a significant margin. Sunday’s result doesn’t change that, although it might make the numbers a little less friendly.

The question for the Celtics now becomes how they respond to a pair of less-than-impressive defensive performances. Both could be easily explained by the early games, and if the Celtics play well against the Hawks, the minor slippage since the All-Star break won’t be much of a concern.

More takeaways

2. Sunday’s game got pretty chippy by the second half — officials passed out several technical fouls, including one to the normally stoic Jaylen Brown. Brown shoved Pacers big man Goga Bitadze after Bitadze knocked him down in the paint establishing position. Bitadze’s play probably should have been whistled an offensive foul, but Brown’s reaction was surprising given his usual demeanor. The Celtics may have been a little road-weary and frustrated by Indiana’s hot shooting.

3. Ime Udoka agreed with a reporter who asked him after the game if Sunday’s loss was a missed opportunity. The Celtics have a tough stretch ahead — according to Tankathon, they have the fourth-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA. With two games against losing opponents and one against the Nets’ third string, the Celtics could have used a 3-0 road trip

Udoka noted that the Celtics were on the second night of a back-to-back and their third road game in four nights. Even against the Pacers, Sunday’s game could have been seen as a scheduled loss.

Still: “You still have to come out and play the game,” Udoka said.

The Celtics are now 36-27. They trail the Bucks for fifth in the standings by a game.

We will have more takeaways later this evening.

4 things to know about Nik Stauskas

Stauskas is known for his 3-point shooting and this won't be his first time living in Massachusetts. After having five open roster spots post-trade deadline, the Celtics rounded out their roster on Friday. They signed veteran guard Nik Stauskas to a two-year contract. Stauskas has had several homes over his...
NBA
Kyrie Irving compares Celtics fans who boo him to a ‘scorned girlfriend’

Irving acknowledged that he's likely to get booed by Celtics fans for the rest of his career. Kyrie Irving returned to Boston for the fifth time since he left the Celtics in 2019 on Sunday. As expected, he was on the receiving end of boos and chants, the most common being “Kyrie sucks!” during the Celtics’ 126-120 win over the Nets on Sunday.
NBA
