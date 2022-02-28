ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Tuesday and Wednesday Isolated Mixes

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in southern Minnesota, there is a chance you could see mix conditions both Tuesday and Wednesday. For Tuesday, snow...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Sunday Night/Monday Morning Snow Chance

With a return to colder weather, we see the return of snow chances. Much like before daybreak Sunday, this will not result in a lot of snow. In fact, some communities will not get any snow at all. More impacts of rain and snow will be expected farther south of us. Expect no more than half an inch with this snow. It could potentially affect the commute into work depending on when you head in.
ENVIRONMENT
Vail Daily

Tuesday snow totals underwhelming in Vail, but more expected on Wednesday

For a storm in which forecasters are calling for totals in the double digits, the Vail area was not yet seeing numbers like that as of Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area on Tuesday, specifically calling out “the cities of Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Buford, Trappers Lake, Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus.”
VAIL, CO
KAAL-TV

Alert Day Saturday: Early Spring System

An early Spring-like system will be deserving of the Alert Day on Saturday for thunderstorms, the prospect for heavy rain over frozen ground and a bit of wintry mixed in at times. We're trending more to the warm side of this system for Friday night into Saturday. A warm front...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Weekend "Spring" Storm

Sure there is going to be some big winter components with this upcoming storm system this weekend, but for us, it's becoming more apparent that we'll be on the mild side of this system and therefore have more a spring-like effect with it. As temperatures surge into the 40s to upper 50s on Saturday, rain is the focal point locally. While rain is the primary impact, there will be a brief opportunity for wintry mix including freezing rain to kick this one off and a brief period where snow will wrap it up. Let's take it step by step.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Partly sunny Wednesday, wintry mix tonight

Partly cloudy and mid 20’s this morning. High today in the mid 40’s with partly sunny skies. Rain could reach the Valley late day toward dusk. Light rain develops tonight, mixing with snow late. No accumulation. Low in the lower 20’s. A few flurries in the morning,...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Saturday's Strong to Severe Storms

Rain and storms start out light early Saturday morning. Then in the afternoon and evening (between 2-8 PM) is when conditions will be most favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms. High winds and hail are both things to watch for as they are occuring along with a possible, spin-up tornado or two. The highest of instability will be right near the center of the low pressure just in front of the cold front and on the warmer side of the warm front. Driving during this time will not be ideal due to limited visibility from the rain as well as the high winds. A cold setup higher up in the atmoshpere will prove to be favorable for hail deelopment. Make sure to have the ABC 6 News App to stay up to date on anything as these storms unfold. Even after the storms wrap up, wind speeds will continue to gust out of the northwest, allowing for a rapid cool down behind the cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Early Mix Today, Light Snow Thursday

We are tracking a light wintry mix of sleet, flurries, and freezing drizzle for the area early on Wednesday morning, wrapping up by the mid-day. We are't expecting to see much in the way of ice and/or snow accumulations, but it will be enough to get the roads a little slick now and then. Go slow and drive with a little extra caution, especially on the overpasses & on/off ramps. Another quick burst of winter moves through early on Thursday morning, bringing a little snow with it. A new 1-3" of snow is expected by noon on Thursday, with the higher totals expected south of I-90. The morning commute Thursday is also expected to be a little slick at times.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Thursday Snow

While we could still get snow on Thursday, there is a little more uncertainty as to whether it will hit us or track farther south. If we were to get it, we could be potentially looking to get at least 2-3 inches out of this system. Any blowing snow chances or the timing of this snow could potentially push things into Alert Day status locally. However, this system could also track farther south and mostly miss us entirely. We will know more closer to Thursday when this snow is forecasted to hit us.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVC

Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall possible Tuesday night & early Wednesday

Severe weather and flooding threat has increased. NEW at lunch: Severe threat for tonight has increased and shifted east for tonight. Now including more of the viewing area. Most areas west of I-75/59 are now under a level 2 (scattered severe) risk. The chance of an isolated tornado has increased. Bigger flood threat.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC San Diego

Winter Storm Expected to Hit County Tuesday and Wednesday

Fair and cooler weather was in store for San Diego County Sunday, while onshore winds were likely to strengthen through Tuesday, becoming strong and gusty over the mountains and deserts as a storm moves in from the north, the National Weather Service said. Scattered, light showers could develop as early...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WMUR.com

Video: Light snow, mix possible Tuesday afternoon

After a very cold and dry start to the week, some changes move in as temps inch up over the next 48 hours and a couple of weak systems move through. Tonight will be dry and very cold with some high clouds moving in. Lows: single digits below zero north to near 10 far south and southeast.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Rainy Tuesday, then wintry mix chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a fantastic start to the week statewide, a roller coaster of a forecast is set to kick off starting Monday night. We are tracking literally everything from warm air and rain to cold and wintry mix chances. A Flood Watch will be in effect from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KAAL-TV

Spring starts on Tuesday

The start of Meteorological Spring starts on March 1st every year. The average high will rise from 32° on March 1st to 74° by May 31st. Meteorological seasons are often a better representation of the 'feel' of each season vs Astronomical Seasons. The start of Astronomical Spring begins on March 20th.
ENVIRONMENT

