Tuesday and Wednesday Isolated Mixes

Rain and storms start out light early Saturday morning. Then in the afternoon and evening (between 2-8 PM) is when conditions will be most favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms. High winds and hail are both things to watch for as they are occuring along with a possible, spin-up tornado or two. The highest of instability will be right near the center of the low pressure just in front of the cold front and on the warmer side of the warm front. Driving during this time will not be ideal due to limited visibility from the rain as well as the high winds. A cold setup higher up in the atmoshpere will prove to be favorable for hail deelopment. Make sure to have the ABC 6 News App to stay up to date on anything as these storms unfold. Even after the storms wrap up, wind speeds will continue to gust out of the northwest, allowing for a rapid cool down behind the cold front.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO