UK has highest lung disease deaths in Western Europe - study

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore people die in the UK from serious lung disease than anywhere else in Western Europe, new analysis suggests. New charity Asthma and Lung UK (ALUK) found that 500,000 people died from pneumonia, asthma and other respiratory conditions over a seven-year period. It described the state of lung health...

