For the first time in weeks, Alabama hospitals are treating fewer than 1,000 patients with COVID-19. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows there were 922 patients with confirmed COVID in state hospitals as of Wednesday afternoon. That was the lowest patient count since Jan. 2, and a steep decline since the height of the omicron surge, when there were nearly 3,000 COVID patients in state hospitals.

