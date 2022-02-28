ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Students, youth activists to march for climate legislation

By Elise Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dKjZ_0eQqZjh300

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students and youth activists plan to march for the climate this President’s Day, demanding lawmakers move forward on the controversial cap and trade legislation.

Young people from across Oregon plan to march the Oregon Capitol before meeting with lawmakers on Monday. The young activists will be demanding that lawmakers complete putting a cap on climate pollution, and they want lawmakers to invest that money in a clean energy economy for Oregon’s future.

We’ve seen young people use their voices for climate action recently as they’ve walked out of school in mass demonstrations .

The activists say they want to stop the climate crisis. The youth will gather at the Saint Mark Church at noon and then march to the Capitol building to rally until 3 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Politics Now: Mar. 6, 2022

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler: -An investigation and reaction after a man threatens Governor Steve Sisolak (D) outside a restaurant. -John interview republican gubernatorial candidate and attorney Joey Gilbert about sentencing reform, Nevada’s water problems, education and being in DC on January 6th. -Will the legislature break up CCSD? Chair of […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas non-profit aims for more inclusive community

‘Friendship Circle’ of Las Vegas held its annual event Sunday to help create a more inclusive community. The non-profit pairs teens and young adult volunteers with other youth who have a disability.Through shared experiences, their bonds form. Rabbi Levi Harlig, of Friendship Circle, said “we’ve doubled in size compared to two years ago before the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ukrainian support rally held in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A peaceful rally in support of Ukraine’s ongoing defiance against Russia was held at Las Vegas City Hall on Saturday. The rally was organized by renowned figure skater and Olympic gold medalist, Oksana Baiul-Farina. Baiul-Farina, who now lives in Las Vegas, was born in Dnipro, Ukraine. She said in an interview with […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
8 News Now

The Solidarity Fridge holds Las Vegas community garden initiative

LAS VEGA (KLAS) — The Solidarity Fridge and Nevada Plants held a tree planting event Sunday in the east valley to help supply food to underserved communities. The event also included sharing seeds, building raised beds, and learning compost methods. The goal of the Solidarity Fridge, a community based food pantry, is to address food […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris speaks at ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in Selma, Ala. to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” Bloody Sunday refers to the events of March 7, 1965, when Alabama State Troopers attacked unarmed marchers, including John Lewis, on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Images of the events galvanized the American public and […]
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Economy#Pollution#Cap And Trade#Protest
8 News Now

Clark County candidate filing starts Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Clark County candidate filing for the 2022 election begins Monday, Mar. 7, and continues through Mar. 18. The Election Department accepts candidate filings from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, in the Pueblo Room, located on the first floor of the Clark County Government Center in Downtown Las Vegas. Candidates who […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Mob Museum honors women in law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In honor of women’s history month, the Mob Museum put on “It’s a woman’s world: Crime Scene Investigation in Las Vegas.” The event took place on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the historic courtroom on the second floor. Part of the event included a panel of metro’s female leaders, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
8 News Now

UNLV introduces ‘Down Syndrome Program’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The ‘Down Syndrome Program’ is a new program at UNLV, aimed to help those with intellectual disabilities and their families. The goal is to improve access to healthcare. Dr. Kate Martin is UNLV’s Associate Dean for Graduate Education and the ‘Down Syndrome Program’ director. Dr. Martin knows this firsthand, her brother Michael […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

US sees Putin nuke threat as posturing

Russia has said it deployed extra personnel to its nuclear forces, but President Joe Biden tellintold Americans on Monday they should not fear nuclear war, a posture that experts say may help avoid a dangerous escalation of rhetoric.
POLITICS
8 News Now

8 News Now

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy