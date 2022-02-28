ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Elway’s new role with Broncos, revealed

By Karl Rasmussen
 7 days ago
Denver Broncos legend John Elway stepped down as the team’s GM last year, taking over the role of president of football operations instead. And now it seems the 61-year-old is prepared to take another step back from the front office in 2022 as he prepares to get involved in the new...

