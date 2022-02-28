(Photo Gallery) – 2022 Wrestling Medal Rounds

A couple of weeks ago, Phillipsburg was in nirvana at the NJSIAA team state championships. The Stateliners wound up somewhere else after a staggeringly brutal second day of the NJSIAA individual wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Phillipsburg, the Group 5 state champions, started the day with six...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today. Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN. Duke vs. North Carolina is...
The NHL on Monday is unveiling a new logo for the Stanley Cup playoffs and Final that replaces the one used for the last 13 years. League officials say the process of designing the new logo and word mark began more than two years ago, before the start of the pandemic. It'll debut in earnest when the playoffs start in early May.
Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
The college basketball world is paying tribute to one of the greatest head coaches of all-time on Saturday, as Mike Krzyzewski is coaching his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s Duke vs. North Carolina, arguably the greatest rivalry in college sports. There have been several heated Duke...
LONGMEADOW — The No. 14 Longmeadow boys basketball team remained calm despite significant pressure late in their game Saturday afternoon. The Lancers picked up contributions from multiple cold-blooded players down the stretch of a 74-71 win over Oliver Ames in the Round of 32 of the Division II state tournament at D’Agostino gym.
It wasn’t the sendoff Duke or Mike Krzyzewski imagined when for his Cameron Indoor sendoff. And after the game, Coach K apologized to Blue Devils fans for an “unacceptable” loss. Coach K was visibly upset with himself after the 94-81 loss. He even asked the crowd to...
Comments / 0