ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board removes all Russian-made products

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnDXd_0eQqYW3r00

E YEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced Sunday, all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will no longer carry Russian-made products.

According to the PLCB, all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, as well as licensee service centers are to remove all Russian-made products from the shelves immediately as a show of support for the people of Ukraine. Russian-made special order products are no longer available either.

Rally in support of Ukraine held in Monroe County

The PLCB says some producers give their vodkas Russian-themed names and monikers for marketing and sales purposes. However very few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman, Tim Holden. “Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

The PLCB says they will not be restricting sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, because that could unfairly impact those brands.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Pennsylvania school pension fund to divest Russian assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s biggest public pension system will begin to sell off its investments in Russia and Belarus after its board unanimously voted to do so Thursday in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The $72.5 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System is one of the nation’s biggest public pension funds. The vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania

(Stacker) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Cooper’s Seafood House creates new drink to raise funds for Ukraine

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton is showing support for Ukraine in the form of a new drink. They have created an alcoholic drink that looks like the Ukrainian flag. All of the earnings from the sale of the drink will go to a charity that directly helps Ukraine relief. The […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

AG Shapiro puts commonwealth car dealers on notice

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With new and used vehicle prices soaring, the commonwealth’s Attorney General is warning dealers to keep their practices on the level. In a March 3 news release, Attorney General Josh Shapiro highlighted potential unfair and deceptive practices of car dealerships that violate the commonwealth’s Consumer Protection Law. “We are putting these dealerships on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Monroe County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Monroe County, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Holden
WBRE

Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania, per U.S. Census Bureau

(Stacker) – Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years. And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Senator questions funding for PSP cold case investigations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Senator is raising questions regarding funding or lack of funding for cold case investigations. So-called “crowdfunding” is being used to help raise money to pay for advanced lab testing to assist in some cold case investigations. The funding comes from public donations to help offset lab testing. State Senator Lisa […]
LUZERNE, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania expands medical marijuana financial assistance, research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the expansion of financial assistance available in the Medical Marijuana Assistance Program. The Department of Health also announced the ninth clinical registrant of the Medical Marijuana Research Program.   “The department is pleased to be able to expand assistance to Medical Marijuana patients and caregivers who may […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Russian#Plcb#Fine Wine Good Spirits
WBRE

Pennsylvania student scores fell, delayed test results show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regarding statewide trends. The Education Department on Friday released results of the Pennsylvania System […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Russia
WBRE

Drugs found inside cakes by Philadelphia Customs officers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia found 10,000 tablets of Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance, concealed inside cakes. The parcel manifested as “garments” arrived from London and was destined to an address in Charleston, West Virginia. Officials say the box did contain garments, but an x-ray examination also revealed […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County proceeds with property reassessment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After years of debate, Lackawanna County is going ahead with property reassessment and it’s been decades since it was last done. The last time Lackawanna County reassessed properties was in 1968. Since then, assessments of new homes or buildings have been eyeballed and have become unfair. Moving toward a fair […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Couple sentenced after stealing neighbors’ mail to rack up 52K in credit card bills

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department says a Berwick couple has been sentenced after they stole their neighbors’ mail and made tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent credit card purchases. According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Justice, between March and May of 2019, 33-year-old Ernest Stonebraker and 42-year-old Theresa Stonebraker […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Pandemic caused learning gap for Pa. students, so what now?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Department of Education released test results from the pandemic school year and it’s mostly a failing grade. While some experts argue it’s more accurate to give students an incomplete, there’s no debate that Coronavirus has taken a toll on the academic health of our kids. The numbers are in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy