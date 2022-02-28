ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Not listed on injury report

 7 days ago

Murray (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game at Memphis. The Spurs ruled...

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
Dejounte Murray
Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
#Wizards#Spurs
Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
Max Strus (shoulder) listed as questionable on Miami's Saturday injury report

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Strus' availability is currently in question after Miami's shooting guard was listed with a shoulder injury. In a tough matchup against a Sixers' team allowing a 109.0 defensive rating, expect Gabe Vincent to play more minutes at the guard positions if Strus is inactive.
Goga Bitadze (foot) listed as questionable on Pacers' Sunday injury report

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Bitadze was expected to play on Friday until Indiana's big man was scratched with right foot soreness. In a good matchup against a Washington unit allowing a 112.1 defensive rating, Jalen Smith is a candidate for more minutes on Sunday if Bitadze remains inactive.
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Lands on injury report Monday

Vassell (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to tightness in his left groin, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. Both Vassell and Dejounte Murray (calf) could end up sitting out Monday, but the Spurs will wait to see how their starting backcourt progresses before making a final decision. Vassell has started the last nine contests dating back to Feb. 11, and he's averaging 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 threes during that stretch (30.7 MPG).
Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
San Antonio Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray will be pivotal in Monday's matchup with the Lakers

NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs tip off a seven-game homestand on Monday with a visit from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. When the teams battled in LA back in December, the Spurs closed out the Staples Center with a 138-110 rout, punctuated by 30 points from reserve Keita Bates-Diop. Lonnie Walker IV delivered with 21 points off the bench for the Spurs during a rare off night for Murray.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out Friday

Jokic (illness) is out Friday against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Jokic will be unable to play through his non-COVID illness after he was a late addition to Friday's injury report. DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green should see increased roles against Houston.
Coach K's final home game at Duke will be unlike anything college sports has ever seen

DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday will be the 1,562nd game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career. When the ball is tipped at about 6:20 p.m. ET, so will commence the 647th and final time Krzyzewski will coach his Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing organism. Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies, in part, redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage — while also making college basketball look a lot better on television.
