Hedge fund loses lawsuit in Lee Enterprises takeover fight

WASHINGTON — The IRS is aware of a third-party software issue affecting qualifying farmers and fishermen attempting to electronically file Forms 7203. Qualifying farmers and fishermen are those who are not subject to an addition to tax for failing to pay the required estimated tax installment payment by January 15, 2022, if they file their returns and pay the full amount of tax reported on the return as payable by March 1, 2022.

