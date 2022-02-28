Mutual of Omaha's new headquarters tower to cost $433M

Not quite two years into his role as City Administrator, Matthew Kibbon has resigned. “I want to thank the City of North Platte for the opportunity to serve as your City Administrator,” said Kibbon. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve and deliver value to the residents of North Platte and I am grateful to have had the chance to work with such a great team of devoted and professional public servants. This has been a great community for us and I am excited about the future opportunities on the horizon for North Platte.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO