Walmart to sell pricey health drink ‘Dirty Lemon’

By CNN
 7 days ago

(CNN) — Dirty Lemon is hitting Walmart shelves.

The low-calorie beverage was originally sold by text message or online.

It is pretty pricey. A one-time purchase of six bottles cost $65 which is nearly $11 a bottle.

At Walmart the drink will be cheaper. Each bottle will cost $6.99.

The retailer plans to sell three varieties including dirty lemon charcoal, dirty lemon collagen, and dirty lemon ginseng.

