It's the flip that has helped build his fame. Cardinals minor-league outfielder Won-Bin Cho talks about the flourish he put on the end of a recent batting practice, and how it became popular on social media. This clip is taken from an interview with Cho, his agent Han Lee, who acted as translator, and St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold. Cho, 18, graduated from high school in Seoul, South Korea, but has been in Atlanta since September to tryout for a contract. The Cardinals signed him Jan. 15 and he'll be making his pro debut this spring.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO