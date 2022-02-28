Disturbing video emerges of Russian pro-Ukraine war loyalists hanging a 'Z' military sign on Aussie streets - so what IS its ominous meaning?

Pro-Russian protesters have erected a Russian military symbol outside one of the country's Australian consulates as they clash with Ukrainian demonstrators.

Video has emerged showing demonstrators hanging the anti-Ukrainian 'Z' symbol out the front of the Russian consulate in Sydney's east on the weekend.

The alphabetical symbol has regularly been displayed on Russian tanks and trucks during the invasion of Ukraine to identify allied military units before battle.

It is painted on with infrared paint to avoid friendly fire.

A video has surfaced online showing Russian loyalists outside the Sydney consulate on Saturday hanging a mysterious sign with the letter 'Z'

The protesters, who clashed with Ukrainian supporters outside the Sydney consulate over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, are seen in the clip attaching the sign to a tree

The ominous 'Z' symbol is regularly displayed on tanks and trucks to identify ally military units before battle and to avoid friendly fire. It has been seen several times during the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The 'Z' marking is one of the many symbols adopted by the Russian military, with some experts claiming the markings refer to where certain vehicles are headed when they are preparing to wage war.

Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank Rusi, told Sky News UK: 'Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading.

'If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use one symbol.

'The fact that they are different tells you more - they are probably signs which tell you which units are heading to the north-east or north-west of a district, for example.'

Clarke says these symbols are not uncommon during war times and are usually painted on vehicles just before a battle is expected to take place.

Many of these symbols have been seen in recent images and video on Russian military vehicles as the conflict between Ukraine rages on.

The small group of Russian supporters gathered outside the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Woollahra on Saturday repeating the regime's propaganda, while bearing flags and insignia associated with the Russian military takeover.

The group appeared to be led by a Russian-educated pro-Putin activist Simeon Boikov, who goes by the nickname the Aussie Cossack.

He confronted several men protesting in support of Ukraine.

Protesters gathered on the footsteps of the Russian consulate in Woollahra in Sydney's east on Saturday. On left, one protester can be seen holding the sign in question

Russian supporters held pro-Russian flags, including the Z symbol, which features on Russian tanks. Another protester held up the soviet communist flag

The group appeared to be led by a Russian-educated pro-Putin activist Simeon Boikov (left), who also goes by the name 'The Aussie Cossack'

The pro-Putin protesters displayed various flags to show their support for the Kremlin's invasion, with one individual holding a Soviet Communist flag.

Ukrainian supporters also took to the streets of Sydney's CBD on the same day, draped in Ukraine's blue and yellow flag and carrying signs condemning Russia's attempts to topple the Ukrainian government.

Some speakers demanded that the government expand sanctions against Moscow and ban Russian citizens from visiting Australia, while others called for the NATO to step into the conflict.

Sydney protesters also carried also signs condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to topple the Ukrainian government (pictured, protesters gather in Sydney CBD to rally against Russian attacks on Ukraine on Saturday)