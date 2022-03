As a sophomore, Boiling Springs’ Katie Buehler only knows winning. In two seasons of high school swimming, the Bubblers’ backstroke specialist has been the best in the area, and defended her 2021 District 3 2A title with another win in the 100-yard event on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School, finishing with a time of 56.63 to win by nearly two seconds.

