ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Capital Region school districts lift mask mandate

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Aq6I_0eQqQmwv00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – During a live briefing on Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the lifting of masks mandates enforced across New York State schools. Masks will no longer be required beginning March 2.

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

The announcement comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their mask guideline . Although this decision should not vary between school districts within a county, said Gov. Hochul, counties can still choose to enforce masks in schools.

In this decision, parents can also choose whether or not their children continue to wear masks at school. The governor’s mask-optional also applies to school buses.

Man suspected of stealing over $1M of COVID tests

Officials said school districts moving forward will continue to work with the state and local health departments as COVID-19 guidance evolves. The following school districts have responded to removing mask mandates in the Capital Region.

  • North/South Colonie, CSD
  • City School District of Albany
  • Schenectday City Schools
  • Niskayuna, CSD
  • Breen-Knox, CSD
  • Cobleskill-Richmondville, CDS
  • Guilderland, CSD
  • Shen, CSD
  • Watervilet, CSD
  • Schalmont, CSD
  • Scotia-Glenville, CSD
  • Troy City, CSD
  • Rensselaer City, CSD
  • Schodack, CSD
  • Averill Park, CSD
  • Hoosick Falls, CSD
  • Wynatskill, UFSD
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Health
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
Troy, NY
Government
City
Troy, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
Troy, NY
Health
Troy, NY
Education
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Rensselaer, NY
Albany, NY
Government
Colonie, NY
Education
Rensselaer, NY
Education
Colonie, NY
Health
Colonie, NY
Government
Rensselaer, NY
Government
Albany, NY
Education
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County upgrades emergency radio

A long-overdue overhaul of the Schenectady County Emergency Communications System is nearing completion. According to officials, for decades emergency services in the county-operated on different radio frequencies and utilized outdated equipment which made communication difficult, especially when seconds matter.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

Restaurants push for permanent alcohol-to-go

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)– It’s been two years since restaurants had to close their dining rooms to customers and were forced to offer takeout only. The state temporarily allowed alcohol-to-go, as a way to help businesses that were struggling. While some sense of normalcy has returned since then, restaurants are still trying to recover. “We’re entering year […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#School Districts#Capital Region#Mandates#Cdc#Covid#Csd City School District#Csd Schalmont#Csd Scotia Glenville#Ufsd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

States that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy