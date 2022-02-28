Capital Region school districts lift mask mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – During a live briefing on Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the lifting of masks mandates enforced across New York State schools. Masks will no longer be required beginning March 2.

The announcement comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their mask guideline . Although this decision should not vary between school districts within a county, said Gov. Hochul, counties can still choose to enforce masks in schools.

In this decision, parents can also choose whether or not their children continue to wear masks at school. The governor’s mask-optional also applies to school buses.

Officials said school districts moving forward will continue to work with the state and local health departments as COVID-19 guidance evolves. The following school districts have responded to removing mask mandates in the Capital Region.

North/South Colonie, CSD

City School District of Albany

Schenectday City Schools

Niskayuna, CSD

Breen-Knox, CSD

Cobleskill-Richmondville, CDS

Guilderland, CSD

Shen, CSD

Watervilet, CSD

Schalmont, CSD

Scotia-Glenville, CSD

Troy City, CSD

Rensselaer City, CSD

Schodack, CSD

Averill Park, CSD

Hoosick Falls, CSD

Wynatskill, UFSD

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.