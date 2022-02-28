Wake-Up Weather: Monday Morning

We will have daily chances for flurries/sprinkles Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. Wednesday & Thursday's mix chance will try to get into our local area, but right now that chance looks best just to our north. Friday afternoon - early Sunday morning will see a stronger storm system move through the Upper Midwest. It is still a bit too early on the specific details for this storm, however, the way it sits now, the long range models are putting our area in the warmer side of things. And remember, temperatures determine which precipitation type an area will see, meaning we are looking at rain, & possibly sleet/freezing rain Friday into Saturday, with the mix turning to very light snow briefly Saturday night - Sunday morning behind the system as it departs the region. It is certainly a storm to keep tabs on, as the weekend travel looks to see some impacts out of it. And a side note, we'll take what snow/moisture we can get! We are down nearly a foot from our season-to-date snowfall as of March 1!

