Environment

Wake-Up Weather: Monday Morning

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures out the door will be in the mid to upper teens out the door....

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Sunday Night/Monday Morning Snow Chance

With a return to colder weather, we see the return of snow chances. Much like before daybreak Sunday, this will not result in a lot of snow. In fact, some communities will not get any snow at all. More impacts of rain and snow will be expected farther south of us. Expect no more than half an inch with this snow. It could potentially affect the commute into work depending on when you head in.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Saturday's Strong to Severe Storms

Rain and storms start out light early Saturday morning. Then in the afternoon and evening (between 2-8 PM) is when conditions will be most favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms. High winds and hail are both things to watch for as they are occuring along with a possible, spin-up tornado or two. The highest of instability will be right near the center of the low pressure just in front of the cold front and on the warmer side of the warm front. Driving during this time will not be ideal due to limited visibility from the rain as well as the high winds. A cold setup higher up in the atmoshpere will prove to be favorable for hail deelopment. Make sure to have the ABC 6 News App to stay up to date on anything as these storms unfold. Even after the storms wrap up, wind speeds will continue to gust out of the northwest, allowing for a rapid cool down behind the cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Alert Day Saturday: Early Spring System

An early Spring-like system will be deserving of the Alert Day on Saturday for thunderstorms, the prospect for heavy rain over frozen ground and a bit of wintry mixed in at times. We're trending more to the warm side of this system for Friday night into Saturday. A warm front...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Thursday Snow

While we could still get snow on Thursday, there is a little more uncertainty as to whether it will hit us or track farther south. If we were to get it, we could be potentially looking to get at least 2-3 inches out of this system. Any blowing snow chances or the timing of this snow could potentially push things into Alert Day status locally. However, this system could also track farther south and mostly miss us entirely. We will know more closer to Thursday when this snow is forecasted to hit us.
ENVIRONMENT
#Sunglasses
Quad-Cities Times

Up to four inches of accumulating snow possible through Monday morning

Quad-City residents can expect to awaken Monday to a winter landscape as a storm system is expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of snow, and possibly up to 4 inches, beginning in the early morning hours, Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday. With daytime high...
DAVENPORT, IA
KEYT

Monday morning forecast February 28th

Temperatures will continue to warm above average Monday. The region will be in the mid to upper 70s with wind-prone areas reaching the low 80s. Ridging and offshore flow will keep conditions warm. Breezy northeasterly winds will pick up through the morning on the Central Coast and more in Ventura County. There is a wind advisory across all of Ventura County until 3:00 pm. Gusts will reach 40 mph on the coast and 50 mph in the mountains.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KAAL-TV

Saturday storms produce unique scenario

We've already discussed the severe storm possibilities. In this topic I want to discuss the rain. Around 1" is expected but locally, more is possible if a thunderstorm or two rumbles through your hometown. Normally an inch of rain isn't too much of a concern. But... we have a frozen ground. And we still have some snow on the ground too. That will melt as temps reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Everything will run off into the rivers.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
KAAL-TV

Wrapping Up February Cloudy, But Mild

Happy final day of February everyone! We are officially ending Meteorological Winter on a pretty mild note today, with highs expected to reach the middle & upper 30s, possibly a few 40s even for some! Clouds will be in and out of the area today, bringing an isolated flurry or two with them throughout the day. Any snow we see won't cause any issues across the area today.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Our Pattern Gets Even More Active By Friday

We will have daily chances for flurries/sprinkles Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. Wednesday & Thursday's mix chance will try to get into our local area, but right now that chance looks best just to our north. Friday afternoon - early Sunday morning will see a stronger storm system move through the Upper Midwest. It is still a bit too early on the specific details for this storm, however, the way it sits now, the long range models are putting our area in the warmer side of things. And remember, temperatures determine which precipitation type an area will see, meaning we are looking at rain, & possibly sleet/freezing rain Friday into Saturday, with the mix turning to very light snow briefly Saturday night - Sunday morning behind the system as it departs the region. It is certainly a storm to keep tabs on, as the weekend travel looks to see some impacts out of it. And a side note, we'll take what snow/moisture we can get! We are down nearly a foot from our season-to-date snowfall as of March 1!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Cloudy, But Mild Today

We are looking at a cloudy, but mild start to March & Meteorological Spring on Tuesday. The early clouds will try to squeeze out a sprinkle/sleet/freezing drizzle/flurry or two, all of which won't impact our morning commute, as it won't be adding up today. Even with the clouds lasting most , if not all of the day, highs are mild, staying in the middle/upper 30s to the lower 40s. 32° is our average high for today!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

A Few Flurries to Start Sunday

After the strong to severe storms and the cold front exit the area, there will be a sharp drop in temperatures, back into the upper-20s and low-30s. This will be favorable for mix and snow chances behind the cold front. This snow will not have a huge impact on its own, but people will still end up on the receiving end of it and have to deal with slick roads due to the rain that falls prior to it.. It will be light snowfall due to it being postfrontal to begin with, but warmer surface temperatures from warmer weather over the past few days will make it harder for snow to accumulate (especially on roads). The flurries are essentially wrapped up by sunrise on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Spring starts on Tuesday

The start of Meteorological Spring starts on March 1st every year. The average high will rise from 32° on March 1st to 74° by May 31st. Meteorological seasons are often a better representation of the 'feel' of each season vs Astronomical Seasons. The start of Astronomical Spring begins on March 20th.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Weekend is worth watching

A larger storm system appears to be on the horizon for this weekend. The ensembles continue to show some variance in the data so it's far from set in stone. But at this point, it appears we'll be on the warmer sector of this storm... meaning more rain than snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Steven Bonifazi

Denver Weather: Light snow Thursday morning, temperatures slightly warm up

(DENVER, Colo.) Thursday's weather forecast predicts light snow showers in the morning and slightly warmer temperatures in the Mile High City. The National Weather Service in Boulder reported at 6:42 a.m. Thursday that the light snow began moving out of the Denver metro area. However, roads are expected to be slick and motorists should use caution and slower speeds.
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Colder air moves in Monday morning

While overnight temperatures remain above freezing across the lowlands, any lingering showers could have some wet snow mixed in through the morning hours Monday. Accumulation isn’t expected through daybreak for most areas. During the daytime hours of Monday morning, a southward-moving “front” associated with the leading edge of colder air coming in from British Columbia will create some areas of rain and wet snow.
SEATTLE, WA
KAAL-TV

Happy March!

This is the month that begins Meteorological Spring, Day Light Saving Time, as well as Spring! Jim celebrates his birthday on the 11, with many others celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the 17! On the climate note for the month, we will continue to see the "length" of days get longer (more minutes of daylight), which will allow our average highs to go from 32° at the start of the month, to 48° by the start of April.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

March & Spring Are Right Around The Corner

Tuesday kicks off March, which is also the start of Meteorological Spring, which runs from March 1 until May 30th. Astronomical Spring begins Sunday, March 20. Meteorological Spring begins a little earlier, to help make it easier to keep track of the climate statistics. And speaking of those statistics, our minutes of daylight will continue to tick upwards, with just over 11 hours expected March 1, over 12 hours April 1, over 14 hours May 1, and near 15 & a half hours for the start of summer, June 21! Our average high temperatures will continue to go up as well, with 32° the average high for March 1, warming to 73° for the average high by the end of May!
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snowfall May Lead to Challenging Monday Morning Commute

With up to four inches of snow expected through early Monday, Chicago-area drivers are urged to use caution ahead of what could possibly be a messy morning commute. According to the National Weather Service, accumulating snowfall is expected late Sunday into early Monday, with an inch of snow per hour falling between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold And Snowy Sunday Will Set Stage For A Slick Morning Drive Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for much of Colorado as the second part of a winter storm crosses the state. Off and on bands of light to moderate snow are expected to last into Sunday evening. After the snow bands come to an end, scattered pockets of flurries and light snow showers could persist well into the night, especially in and near the mountains. Snowy conditions on Vail Pass on Sunday afternoon (credit: CBS) Accumulations are tough to nail down today because of a few factors. The first is the banded nature of this snowfall. If bands develop and don’t...
DENVER, CO

