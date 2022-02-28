ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire County, NH

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-28 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 20:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Western And Central Hillsborough An area of heavy snow showers will affect southern Rockingham southern Cheshire and southern Hillsborough Counties At 742 PM EST...An area of...

alerts.weather.gov

The Associated Press

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Even as Russia announced a cease-fire starting Monday morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, its armed forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities, with rockets hitting residential buildings. The limited cease-fire announcement came a day after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians...
EUROPE
The Hill

House working on bill to ban Russian oil imports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter Sunday that the House is exploring legislative options to isolate Russia, including a ban on Russian oil and energy. "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hill

Average gas price highest in over a decade

Average gas prices in the U.S. have hit their highest point in over a decade, reaching a nationwide average of $4 per gallon as of Sunday. According to AAA's national average gas price monitor, the average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. is now $4.009 per gallon, with states like California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Hawaii seeing the highest prices, hovering between $4.18 and $5.29.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Mexico suspends league soccer matches after massive brawl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top-division soccer league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a huge brawl among fans during the previous day’s match between host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion. “We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the...
FIFA

