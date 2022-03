KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Arkansas erased a 21-point, halftime deficit to trail by two (76-74) but #13 Tennessee held on to win 76-74 Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee was hot from the 3-point range in the first half (making 9-of-12 compared to 3-of-6 in the second) and the Razorbacks took their turn in the second (making 4-of-9 in the first and 6-of-19 in the second).

