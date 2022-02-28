ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Train crashes into unoccupied truck in Galen on Sunderville Road

By Staff Report
 7 days ago
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the accident involving a train and pickup truck.

It happened in the town of Galen a little before 7 p.m., according to a news release.

A train was traveling west when it approached the railroad cross on Sunderville Road. It was reported that there was an unoccupied pickup truck parked on the tracks.

The train collided with the truck- destroying it. The pickup truck was removed from the scene by first responders.

No injuries were observed, according to the release.

The scene was cleared and railroad traffic was allowed to continue overnight. The investigation into the incident remains active.

