LCPD make arrest in fatal motorcycle crash
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police have arrested a man for his role in a fatal motorcycle crash Friday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. along University Ave. near King Zah’s Pizza.
Officials say 21-year-old Jose Gomez was pronounced dead on scene. They arrested Jason Salais and have charged him with vehicular homicide and felony homicide.
