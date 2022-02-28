ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

LCPD make arrest in fatal motorcycle crash

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police have arrested a man for his role in a fatal motorcycle crash Friday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. along University Ave. near King Zah’s Pizza.

Officials say 21-year-old Jose Gomez was pronounced dead on scene. They arrested Jason Salais and have charged him with vehicular homicide and felony homicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

