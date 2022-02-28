Cleveland Browns plan to make play for Aaron Rodgers?

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an awkward position at quarterback. Struggling former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie deal. There’s no indications that Cleveland will sign Mayfield to a contract extension after he led the team to a disapointing 8-9 record last season.

In fact, recent reports indicate that the Browns’ brass might be looking for an upgrade once NFL free agency opens. That would likely come via a trade with Aaron Rodgers potentially set to be the cream of the crop depending on his status in Green Bay moving forward.

According to this note from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, there’s every reason to believe that the Cleveland Browns will reach out to the Packers should Rodgers demand a trade.

“If they haven’t reached out yet, they probably will if Rodgers lets the Packers know he’d like to move on. He’s said he’ll try to declare his desire to stay or move on by March 8 — eight days before the start of the new league year. With Baker Mayfield entering the final year of his contract, the Browns must explore all of their options, and they’d certainly have to at least inquire if Rodgers became available.” Mary Kay Cabot on Cleveland Browns’ potential interest in Aaron Rodgers

The question here is two-fold. Would Rodgers have any real interest in joining the Browns? He’s been most linked to the Denver Broncos and would want to join a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. One could easily conclude that Cleveland would be a top-end contender with Rodgers under center.

There’s also this whole thing called compensation heading back to Green Bay in a hypothetical trade. General manager Andrew Berry seemingly has a long leash. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s willing to offer up a blockbuster package for Rodgers.

How would an Aaron Rodgers trade to the Cleveland Browns look?

First off, Mayfield would head to Green Bay in a hypothetical trade. The Packers reportedly are not sold on 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love as Rodgers’ heir-apparent. At the very least, Mayfield could be given the opportunity next season to prove that he can be a franchise guy.

Baker Mayfield stats (2021): 60.5% completion, 3,010 yards, 17 TD, 13 INT, 83.1 rating

Mayfield’s struggles in 2021 came on the heels of the former Oklahoma standout performing well the previous season. Back in 2020, Mayfield threw 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions en route to leading Cleveland to an 11-5 record and its first playoff appearance since all the way back in 2002.

From there, the Browns would have to offer up their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (13th overall), their second-round selection and multiple future first-round picks. Perhaps, Green Bay also demands a star young player as part of a package for Aaron Rodgers. That could include either cornerback Denzel Ward or running back Nick Chubb.

What we do know is that Rodgers will not have a limited number of suitors should he request a trade from the Packers. The future Hall of Famer has accounted for 261 touchdowns against 41 interceptions since the start of the 2014 season. Those are absurd numbers.

In addition to the Browns and Broncos, a number of teams have already been linked to Rodgers. That includes the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

