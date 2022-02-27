3 Alamo Drafthouse theaters in DFW filing for bankruptcy

A hallway at one of the six Alamo Drafthouse locations in North Texas bears the chain’s logo. Alamo Drafthouse’s location in North Richland Hills, closed since the beginning of the pandemic, will not reopen, owners said Friday. Vernon Bryant/AP file photo

DALLAS — Alamo Drafthouse’s North Richland Hills location, closed since 2020, will not reopen, its owners said Friday.

The announcement came as the location filed for bankruptcy with two other Alamo Drafthouses in North Texas, the Richardson and Lake Highlands locations.

The Richardson and Lake Highlands theaters will stay open while the entities that operate them go through Chapter 11 proceedings, according to the owners.

All other Dallas-Fort Worth locations — including the cinema in Denton — plan to remain open.

Alamo Drafthouse locations in North Texas are run by a group of franchisees separate from the Austin-based Alamo chain that controls theaters nationwide. The local group, led by Bill D. DiGaetano and Bill C. DiGaetano, operates six area Alamos and one outside St. Paul, Minnesota. In a statement Friday, executives said the moves would help their group deal with industry challenges.

The North Richland Hills theater and its adjoining bar opened just shy of three years ago in a debut timed to coincide with the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame. With eight screens, it was the sixth Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas-Fort Worth and the first in Tarrant County.

All six Alamo theaters closed in 2020. The North Richland Hills location planned to reopen in July 2021. But as other Alamos turned their projectors back on, it stayed dark. In Friday’s statement, the owners said they had been unable to renegotiate the terms of their lease for the location. Court filings show the group owes nearly $3 million in rent, although it is disputing that amount.

Other local movie theaters have been showing signs of a rebound lately, as coronavirus cases drop and exclusive theatrical releases mean viewers can’t just stream the latest goods.

Earlier this month, a new Alamo from a different franchise group was announced for Grand Prairie.

And in the last fiscal quarter of 2021, Cinemark, based in Plano, reached profitability for the first time since the pandemic began. The company made $5.7 million for the three-month period ending Dec. 31. That’s a big change from 2020, when it lost $239 million over the same period.

Part of the industry’s recent optimism stems from movie studios’ support for a 45-day window during which theaters get the exclusive on new films. At the beginning of the pandemic, studios bucked convention, striking deals to stream movies the same day they hit theaters. But the all-at-once approach has wound down, to the relief of exhibitors.

Alamo Drafthouse’s Austin-based arm, which maintains about 40 locations across the country, went through its own bankruptcy last year. It emerged in June after selling to a group of investors that included its founder, Tim League. Since then, the chain has announced plans to open new locations across several states.