ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Economists say higher oil prices pose further risk to India's growth momentum

By Manoj Kumar
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBETc_0eQqIwFH00
Construction workers work on a site of a residential building in Mumbai, India, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Rising crude oil prices and supply disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine could further sap an Indian economy already slowed by COVID-19, posing risks to household spending and private investments, economists said.

India, which meets nearly 80% of its oil needs through imports, could be hit by a widening trade deficit, weakening rupee and higher inflation after Brent crude prices shot above $105 a barrel last week, the economists said.

The "surge in oil prices as a result of the (Ukraine) crisis poses considerable risks to the Indian economy," Aditi Gupta, an economist at Bank of Baroda, said in a note on Friday.

India's economy probably grew 6% year-on-year during the three months to end-December, a survey showed last week, slower than the previous two quarters, with new fears rising over slowing momentum after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The median forecast from a survey of 38 economists interviewed between Feb. 21 and 23, was that gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew 6% year-on-year in the October-December quarter, after expanding 20.1% in the April-June period and 8.4% in July-September.

The growth forecasts ranged from 3.0% to 7.5%. India is set to announce its GDP data for the end-December period and new estimates for the year to end-March on Monday at 1200 GMT.

A 10% rise in crude oil prices could lower India's GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points, while posing risks to corporate profit margins as they would not be able to pass on rising input costs, Sonal Varma, an economist with Nomura Holdings (8604.T), in a research note.

Private consumption, which contributes nearly 55% to India's GDP, is also still below pre-pandemic levels after a severe blow to household incomes from two years of pandemic disruption.

Three waves of COVID-19 have pounded small businesses, hitting restaurants, tourism, educational institutions and retail, and causing huge job losses.

New Delhi, however, says the economy has been on the mend due to its reforms and vaccination programme, and that the third pandemic wave in January had a limited economic impact.

"Supply shortages remain a near-term headwind. But when they do ease, the recovery should start picking up in earnest," said Shilan Shah, an economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has slashed its repo rate by a total 115 basis points since March 2020 to cushion the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, has maintained its accommodative monetary stance to support the economic recovery. read more

RBI has projected economic growth of 9.2% for the fiscal year to March 31, 2022, and 7.8% for the following year.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

As Oil Prices March Higher, so Do Prices at the Pump

(LOOTPRESS) – The potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia is having a rippling effect on the oil market, which in turn is driving up the price of gasoline in the U.S. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manoj Kumar
Reuters

Japan to compile measures to respond to higher oil prices

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to hold a ministerial meeting on Friday to compile a package of measures to respond to higher oil prices, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said. “We plan to hold a meeting of relevant ministers tomorrow and draw up measures, including an expansion of a scheme...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Petroleum#Indian#Bank Of Baroda#Nomura Holdings
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

349K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy