Coach Shaun Wane has already started his planning for England’s opening clash of the World Cup against Samoa with the recall of veteran winger Ryan Hall.At 34, the former Leeds favourite is the elder statesman in Wane’s 30-strong squad for his first training session of 2022 ahead of the mid-season game against the Combined Nations All Stars but, more importantly, the delayed World Cup in eight months’ time.Hall, who won the last of his 38 England caps against New Zealand in Denver in 2018 when he scored his 35th try for his country in a 36-18 victory, is joined in the...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO