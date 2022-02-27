ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people, dogs able to escape house fire on far north side

KENS 5
 2 days ago

WGN News

Firefighter injured in North Side apartment fire

CHICAGO — A firefighter was injured after a fire broke out in Albany Park. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning on the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue. The fire department the fire was put out just before 4 a.m. and that the building was abandoned. A firefighter was transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Burgess Hill fire: Two people die in house blaze

Two people have died in a house fire, police said. Emergency services were called to Theobalds Road in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, shortly after midnight on Sunday. A man and woman, both in their 70s, were found dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed. Sussex Police...
ACCIDENTS
WKBN

Fire at North Side lounge ruled an arson

Fire Department Arson Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the first crews to arrive on the scene of SoSo's Lounge, 232 North Ave., had an inkling the fire was set on purpose because of how the flames reacted when the crews went inside the building.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJAC TV

2 people escape morning fire in Johnstown's West End

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials say two people made it out safe after a fire broke out at their Johnstown home Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Dorothy Ave. in the city's West End, causing significant fire damage on the third floor of the home. Crews on scene tell...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Lebanon-Express

Sweet Home family escapes house fire

A family in Sweet Home evacuated their house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23 as a fire rapidly spread through the building, according to a news release from Sweet Home Fire District. Occupants of the home on Willow Street noticed the smell of smoke at around 1:30 a.m. and discovered a...
SWEET HOME, OR
The Independent

Four-year-old boy fatally shoots himself in grocery store parking lot as mother shopped

A four-year-old boy accidentally shot himself dead in the parking lot of a Georgia grocery store as his mother shopped, police say.The young boy, Miyell Hernandez, got hold of a gun that had been left in the car he was waiting in outside a Publix shop in DeKalb County on Sunday evening. He was with his 13-year-old cousin and eight-month-old sister at the time.After the shooting, Miyell’s cousin rushed into the store to get his mother. The infant was immediately taken to hospital but did not survive his injuries.Miyell’s aunt, Guadalupe Woods, set up a GoFundMe campaign raising money for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSMV

Dog rescued in South Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire department quickly put out a house fire Friday morning on Mt. Pisgah Road. Crews searched the home, and no humans were present. Two family dogs were found, one was dead. Firefighters were able to revive the second dog. There is no word on...
NASHVILLE, TN
KHOU

Elderly woman escapes 'complicated' house fire, HFD says

HOUSTON — An elderly woman was able to escape a 'complicated' house fire early Monday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Whitehead Street in northwest Houston. Firefighters say when they arrived, smoke and fire were still showing...
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

Two people injured in Heytesbury house fire

Two people are receiving treatment after being injured in a house fire in a Wiltshire village. Six crews were sent to Heytesbury, near Warminster, shortly after 09:00 GMT to deal with the fire. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said two casualties had been reported and they were now...
