Two people, dogs able to escape house fire on far north side

A four-year-old boy accidentally shot himself dead in the parking lot of a Georgia grocery store as his mother shopped, police say.The young boy, Miyell Hernandez, got hold of a gun that had been left in the car he was waiting in outside a Publix shop in DeKalb County on Sunday evening. He was with his 13-year-old cousin and eight-month-old sister at the time.After the shooting, Miyell’s cousin rushed into the store to get his mother. The infant was immediately taken to hospital but did not survive his injuries.Miyell’s aunt, Guadalupe Woods, set up a GoFundMe campaign raising money for...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO