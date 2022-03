A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Atalanta is looking to end a miserable run of results and reignite its bid for another top-four finish in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side has only won one of its last eight league matches in a streak stretching back to December and has slipped six points below fourth-place Juventus. Gasperini will not be on the touchline for the match against relegation-threatened Sampdoria after he was sent off for insulting the referee during last week’s 1-0 loss at Fiorentina. Samp has won two of its four matches since Marco Giampaolo took over as coach and is four points above the drop zone.

