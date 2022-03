Among those surprised by Oscar Tshiebwe’s historic productivity is … Oscar Tshiebwe. “Sometimes, I just can’t believe what I’m doing because I never had a dream of doing what I’m doing …,” he said after leading Kentucky to a 71-63 victory at Florida on Saturday. “It is amazing. Sometimes I think, how? This is impossible. In college everybody can play. I just thank God for what I’m doing.”

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO