Bonner wins title, Cowboys second as team at 5A championships

Crook County has four wrestlers take second place; Gonzales named 5A coach of the year at state tournament held at Ridgeview

A state champion and four state runner-ups pushed Crook County to second place Saturday in the state 5A Wrestling Championships.

The Cowboys swept the top two places at 120 pounds as Tucker Bonner beat teammate Mitch Warren in an all-Crook County final. That sweep was one of many Cowboy highlights of the one-day tournament held at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

The stout Crescent Valley Raider squad, which features two four-time state titlists, took the team championship with 241 points. Crook County's 210.5 edged Thurston for second place. The Colts finished with 208.5 points.

Bonner dominated his first three matches, earning pins in all, before taking on his teammate in the title match. Warren, who belied his sixth-seed by beating both the third and second seeds in his run to the finals, gave Bonner his only battle of the tournament. The championship, though, went to Bonner by a 10-4 score.

Crook County's second-place finishers also included seniors Ray Solis, at 195 pounds, and Brayden Duke, at 170. Both are seniors.

Solis, seeded second, lost to top seed Hayden Walter of Crescent Valley in the finals, after earning two pins and a major decision to reach the championship.

Duke, a third seed, won a thrilling 7-5 semifinal over No. 2 seed Trey Dieringer of Scappoose to earn a shot at the title. But waiting there was another top seed from Crescent Valley, Daschie Lamer, who closed out a 16-1 victory in the third period.

Freshman Landon Lavey was the fourth Cowboy to finish second. Heading in as the second seed, Lavey won his first two matches via pin, then defeated sixth-seed Colton Annis of Thurston 8-2 to get his spot in the final. The title match, though, went to top-seed Elijah Bayne of Crater, by a 10-4 score.

Also reflecting Crook County's power in the smaller weights, freshman Alberto Flores was impressive in taking third place. He lost only to eventual champion Everest Sutton of Crescent Valley in the semifinals. In the third-fourth-place match, Flores beat Redmond's Ryder Lee 12-2.

At 113 pounds, sophomore Mason Lacey lost his opener but then won three of his final four, including a victory in the fifth-sixth-place match to take fifth overall.

Another standout freshman, the 145-pounder Gavin Sandoval lost his opener but then won three straight to get a spot in the third-fourth match. However, he lost that match to Mathew Belanos of Crater via pin, but came home with fourth place.

At 132, Cash Wells also took fourth, going 3-2 in the tourney. All three of the junior's wins came via pin.

Gage Hanson, at 170 pounds, and Wyatt Wood at 138, both went 2-2 in the tourney. No other Cowboy got more than one win.

Another highlight for the day was Cowboy head coach Jake Gonzales being voted by his peers as the 5A Wrestling Coach of the Year. He was honored with a plaque during the post-tournament awards ceremony.

Led by the four-time state champs James Rowley at 182 and Gabe Whisenhunt at 126 pounds, Crescent Valley was a dominant force at the tourney. Even though they had just 10 wrestlers entered (compared to 21 for Crook County), they fielded seven champions, a runner-up and a fifth-place finisher. As a squad, they went 35-5 Saturday.

Crook County will be moving down to the 4A level next season, and will likely be a team state championship favorite. However, they will be losing several key seniors, including Bonner, Warren, Duke and Solis. But reloading is something Cowboy wrestling has long been able to do.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.