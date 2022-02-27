Judy Collins' first-ever album of all original songs out today

Friday, Feb. 25, is a big day for legendary soprano Judy Collins. That’s the day the 82-year-old singer-songwriter is due to release her 29th album, “Spellbound” — the first on which she wrote every song. Also on Collins’ calendar for the 25th: a concert at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia, where she last played in 2018 with Stephen Stills. Collins has said that her new album — including such modern folk tunes as “When I Was a Girl in Colorado” — represents a post-pandemic renaissance. “I haven’t reached my peak yet,” she told the New York Times this month, “but it’s coming.” Tickets, which are $25-$79, are still available for the Olympia show, at 7:30 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for audience members 12 and older.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO