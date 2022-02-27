ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judy Collins' first-ever album of all original songs out today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudy Collins’ musical renaissance continues today with the release of her new album Spellbound. It has been met with tremendous support, including high-profile interviews with the New York Times for their My Ten feature which ran in the Arts & Leisure section last weekend, a Vulture Superlatives interview, and coverage from...

Cleveland.com

Choosing the best song from every Beatles album

CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’re locked into another Beatles renaissance. The Fab Four’s legendary “Rooftop Concert” is set to hit theaters this week. It’s already been shown in IMAX on the heels of Peter Jackson’s popular documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” debuting last year.
Vulture

Judy Collins on the Best and Most Personal Moments of Her Career

At 82, Judy Collins still has a few musical tricks up her sleeve. After she released 28 studio albums over the span of six decades, the legendary folk singer’s latest LP, Spellbound, out February 25, marks her first record of original songs. (It’s also her sixth album in six years.) “In a way,” she jokes of the late-career milestone, “I’ve had 50 years of practice to get it right.”
The Guardian

Judy Collins: Spellbound review – nostalgic first album of originals

At the grand old age of 82, legendary folkie Judy Collins is releasing her first ever collection of entirely original songs. After more than 60 years spent crafting stellar interpretations of classics by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Stephen Sondheim, the pandemic gave her the opportunity to sit down at the piano and delve into her treasure trove of poems, turning favourites into song.
Olympian

Out and about: Hear Judy Collins or the piano’s ‘Evolution,’ see satirical play or magic

Friday, Feb. 25, is a big day for legendary soprano Judy Collins. That’s the day the 82-year-old singer-songwriter is due to release her 29th album, “Spellbound” — the first on which she wrote every song. Also on Collins’ calendar for the 25th: a concert at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia, where she last played in 2018 with Stephen Stills. Collins has said that her new album — including such modern folk tunes as “When I Was a Girl in Colorado” — represents a post-pandemic renaissance. “I haven’t reached my peak yet,” she told the New York Times this month, “but it’s coming.” Tickets, which are $25-$79, are still available for the Olympia show, at 7:30 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for audience members 12 and older.
Deadline

Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan, the singer for grunge pioneers Screaming Trees and frequent vocalist for the Josh Homme-founded rock band Queens of the Stone Age, died today at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was 57. His death was announced on his official Twitter page. A cause of death was not disclosed. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the statement reads. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time.” Beginning in 1984,...
WBAL Radio

'American Idol' recap: Judges give out first ever platinum ticket

That's right -- the show dedicated to finding the next singing superstar returned Sunday night with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie along with host Ryan Seacrest. This isn't just your average season of American Idol though, it's the 20th season, and, as part of the milestone year,...
Deadline

Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, “Whiter Shade Of Pale” Singer-Songwriter Was 76

Click here to read the full article. Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum frontman whose soaring vocals on the band’s 1967 proto-prog rock classic “A Whiter Shade of Pale” helped make the song a mainstay of 1970s FM radio, died February 19 of cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19 February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry,” said the UK band in a statement today. “From his earliest onstage duets with his musician father, through his youthful recording career with...
American Songwriter

12 Actors Who Are Also Musicians

When someone is good at two things, don’t you just want to shake your fists at them?. Well, in that case, get ready to do so at this list. Here we present some of the best two-way artists—those who can captivate us by acting on the small or silver screens (or both) and who can also carry a tune, play a six-string, or wow us with an original song or arrangement.
KOOL 107.1

Bonnie Raitt Expands 2022 Tour With Dates Featuring Mavis Staples

Bonnie Raitt's extensive 2022 North American tour already included NRBQ and Lucinda Williams, and now it will feature Mavis Staples for a new group of summer dates. Raitt is on the road this year for the first time since 2019 to support her upcoming album Just Like That ... . The tour launches March 28 in Modesto, Calif., with special guest Maia Sharp. Veteran rock quartet NRBQ will open the April dates; Lucinda Williams will open the May and June shows; and Staples is set to open the newly announced concerts in July, August and September.
94.9 KYSS FM

Top 10 Johnny Cash Songs

Johnny Cash songs are some of the most iconic in the history of modern music. Beginning with "Cry! Cry! Cry!" in 1955, Cash enjoyed an almost unprecedented run of hits that crossed many genre lines. The Man in Black began his career at the legendary Sun Records as a rocker,...
Stereogum

Sigur Rós Announce North American Tour, Reunite With Keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson For New Album

Sigur Rós are currently writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, with keyboardist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson rejoining the band for the first time in almost a decade. They’re going to debut some new songs during their newly announced world tour, their first in nearly five years, which will take them across North and Central America this spring/summer. Tickets will go on sale here at 10AM local time this Friday, February 25, and you can check out the first batch of dates below.
NME

Roxy Music to reissue all eight studio albums on vinyl across 2022

Roxy Music have announced a vinyl reissue series which will see the band reissuing all eight of their studio albums. The reissue series will begin on April 1 when the band reissue their self-titled debut album (which turns 50 this year) and its follow-up, ‘For Your Pleasure’. All...
Idaho Statesman

This band’s first album sold 5 million copies. You’ll hear it all at outdoor Boise show

If you love dancing at outdoor concerts, prepare to “Shake Your Money Maker.”. The Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field just revealed two more summer shows. The Black Crowes will headline Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Ticketmaster.com for $62.50 standard general admission, $57.50 Garden member, $125 suite. There’s also a presale for Garden members that starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
