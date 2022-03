For websites or apps that leverage many-to-many live video streaming, there are different approaches to monetization and the option that makes the most sense depends on the use case and current goals. Advertising, sponsorship, paywalls, and donations are some of the ways to monetize live video, and often, a combination of these tactics makes sense. Websites and apps with live stream features need content creators to attract an audience; to attract creators, an audience is necessary and content is king. Setting it right requires merchant solutions provider and figuring out the appropriate cost for platform content is an important factor too.

