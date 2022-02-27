ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week on TV – 2/27/22-3/5/22

 2 days ago

Welcome to a great new week of TV! There's a good bit on this week, so make sure you check out the schedule so you don't miss anything!. Don't forget to comment or Tweet @tvismypacifier to let us know what YOU are planning to watch!.

Popculture

10 TV Shows That Were Almost Immediately Canceled

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.
CBS News

TV shows canceled or ended in 2022

It's official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama "Bull" will be its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale is expected to air in May 2022. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TVGuide.com

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Shares a Heartfelt Message for His Twin Daughters’ Birthday

Actor and director Ron Howard posted a sweet tribute to his twin daughters, Jocelyn and Paige, on their 37th birthday. “Our lives changed in the most profound, mysterious & magical ways when Cheryl & I were blessed by the arrival of these two on this day in ‘85,” Howard wrote on his Instagram. “Fraternal twins Jocelyn & [Paige] were born into our lives. I’ve learned so much about life by being their dad. Happy Birthday Daughters. And thanks for the joy, love and amazing-ness you’ve each brought to our family in your own unique ways.”
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Holds Kim Kardashian Look-ALike Chaney Jones In His Arms In Cozy Selfie

Things are heating up between Ye and Chaney Jones. The pair cozied up to each other in a new photo, and like usual, Chaney looked identical to Kim Kardashian. Kanye West popped up on model Chaney Jones‘ Instagram Stories on Monday, February 28, and the pair looked very comfortable together. Ye, 44, and the 24-year-old gorgeous look-alike of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to each other in the cute selfie. Kanye stood behind Chaney and lovingly placed his arms around her as she snapped the pic for her 260,000 IG followers to see.
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: February 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is ready to fill your heart with some of the best new content available for streaming this month, so get ready to feel the love that is the full force of their February programming. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, any heartbreak will soon be healed by the impressive list of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and impressive February 2022 premieres will have something sweet for everything.
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
