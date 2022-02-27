ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recaps: Inaugural Athletes Unlimited champion Tianna Hawkins leads her team to victory in triple overtime thriller to close season

By Edwin Garcia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what will undoubtedly go down as one of the best games from this Athletes Unlimited season, Team Hawkins was able to win 116-111 after going into triple overtime against Team Cloud Saturday at Sport Center in Las Vegas. The victory and performance from Hawkins secured her status as the 2022...

